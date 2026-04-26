Aadi Sai Kumar: Feel for the bowlers this IPL

Hyderabad, April 26 (IANS) Pointing out the margins for error were very small for bowlers, Telugu actor Aadi Sai Kumar, who is also an ardent cricket fan, has now expressed sympathy for the bowlers participating in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the predicament faced by the bowlers on a day when two high scoring games were played, Aadi Saikumar wrote, "Feel for the bowlers this IPL. Flat wickets… nothing for pace, nothing for spin.Margins are so small — one no-ball, one free hit. Who would want to be a bowler in this format? Short boundaries impact players too."

He further went on to observe, "Game will be interesting if there is balance with Bat and ball. Yes, high scoring is good but still miss those mid 170 scores."

On the work front, Aadi Sai Kumar will next work with director Phani Krishna Siriki on 'Sairabanu'.

Well known producer Razesh Danda, fresh off the sensational success of 'K-Ramp', is to bankroll the film under the Hasya Movies banner, with Krishnakanth Paruchuri as co-producer.

Bandhavi Sridhar has been roped in as the female lead opposite Aadi Sai Kumar for this film.

Sources say that Aadi Sai Kumar, who scored the biggest blockbuster of his career with 'Shambhala', is now steering towards concept-driven films with strong commercial appeal.

Hasya Movies took to its social media timelines recently to announce the title of the film. Sharing the title poster, it wrote, "A formal beginning... to a love story that breaks every boundary. #SairaBanu Pooja Ceremony commenced today. Clap by @Kiran_Abbavaram. Camera switched on by @RamAbbaraju. @saikumaractor garu Script handover by @konavenkat99 @JainsNani. First shot direction @filmsyogi. Shoot begins soon."

Sources claim that Phani Krishna Siriki has crafted a unique Hindu–Muslim love story laced with humour, with the narrative unfolding in Rajahmundry and Hyderabad.

Backed by a strong technical team, the film aims to be a rich visual and emotional experience. The film is to have cinematography by Raam Reddy and music by Shekar Chandra. Chota K Prasad is to handle the editing of this film while Brahma Kadali will serve as the production designer.

--IANS

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