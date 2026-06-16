Aadhaar-based biometric attendance made mandatory in UP madrasas, Muslim clerics welcome move

Lucknow, June 16 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government’s directive for compulsory Aadhaar-based biometric attendance in madrasas has been welcomed by Muslim clerics, who view it as a positive and progressive move to plug the gaps in the existing system.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, Chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, said, "Making biometric attendance compulsory in madrasas in Uttar Pradesh is a good step. It will help ensure teachers' attendance and make sure that classes start and end on time.”

He also said that this will help impart quality education to madrasa students.

Maulana Qari Abrar Jamal, President of Jamiat Himayatul Islam, described this as a step that will encourage madrasa students to contribute to nation-building efforts.

“It is a matter of great happiness. If the government wants madrasas in the state to not remain confined only to religious education but also become active participants in nation-building, then it is a matter of pride and happiness for all of us,” Maulana Abrar Jamal added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that he wants to see a laptop in one hand of Muslim children and the Quran in the other. We should take this mission forward. Patriotic values should be promoted in madrasas,” he said and also voiced support for the recitation of both the national anthem and national songs in the minority institutions.

According to a recent order issued by the UP Madrasa Education Board, Aadhaar-based biometric attendance has been made compulsory for all students, teachers, and staff in all government-aided madrasas.

The need for strict measures regarding operations and attendance systems of madrasas arose after some madrasas were found to be allegedly faking biometric verification using plastic cards rather than actual attendance.

A viral video, purportedly from Barabanki, showed some teachers marking their attendance using plastic cards instead of actual verification. The incident raised serious questions over monitoring mechanisms, with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also taking cognisance.

In the videos, names of multiple teachers are seen written on plastic cards, which are then used to mark attendance in place of thumb impressions. The footage also showed some staff members marking attendance for absent teachers, thereby leading to manipulation of attendance and records for salary disbursals.

--IANS

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