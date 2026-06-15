A R Rahman compliments Lydian Nadhaswaram for his first symphony; says he hopes Lydian will achieve even more

Chennai, June 15 (IANS) Pointing out that it took a lot of courage, talent, determination and steadfastness to achieve, Oscar winner A R Rahman has now complimented young music sensation Lydian Nadhaswaram for having composed his first symphony 'New Beginnings', saying he hoped the young music director would achieve even more.

In a video clip, Rahman said, "Hi Lydian, we are all proud at KMMC for your achievement. We are sure that you are going to climb even more higher, writing more symphonies like what you have done now, the London Symphonic Orchestra. It takes a lot of courage, talent and determination and steadfastness to achieve. I hope you achieve even more and gradually rise up even more. God bless you!"

Lydian Nadhaswaram responded to the video on his social media timelines, saying, "Thank you dear A. R. Rahman uncle for your kind wishes and blessings! @arrahman."

For the unaware, Lydian Nadhaswaram recently became the youngest Indian and Asian composer to compose and record an original symphony.

Lydian's first symphony called 'New Beginnings' was recorded at the London Symphony Orchestra with legendary music conductor Matt Dunkley conducting it.

Lydian Nadhaswaram, while first announcing his music symphony, had said, "A humble symphony to the world in the title of “New Beginnings” which is Symphony No. 1. of mine.. With the Universe’s blessings, and as per facts and data, I’m humbled to be recognised as the youngest Indian and Asian composer to compose and record an original symphony."

The young music composer went on to add, "This symphony of ours has been played and recorded by one of the world’s greatest orchestras, the London Symphony Orchestra, conducted by the legendary Matt Dunkley. The official Audio Launch & Premiere is happening on June 21st, World Music Day, 4 PM onwards, at The Music Academy, Chennai. The symphony will also release the same day on all audio streaming platforms."

Stating that this was a ticketed event with a humble minimum cost, Lydian had pointed out that the cost was a mark of respect to the art form, the musicians, technicians, patrons, and everyone who had made this possible.

He had gone on to say, "Sincere thanks to our Project Producer Andrew T. Mackay, Bohemia Junction Ltd. Would love to see all my beloved well-wishers, musicians, and music lovers on this auspicious day. This is just a start. #Symphony #LondonSymphonyOrchestra #MattDunkley #NewBeginnings #Classical."

--IANS

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