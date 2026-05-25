A good mix of experience and fresh energy created healthy environment ahead of WC: Molineux

Melbourne, May 25 (IANS) Australia skipper Sophie Molineux said her team is united in its approach and standards heading into the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, saying that a blend of experience and fresh energy has created a 'healthy environment' for the squad to achieve success in the tournament to be played in England from June 12 to July 5.

“Being part of World Cup-winning squads in the past has given me a real appreciation for what it takes to perform on the biggest stage. Success doesn’t guarantee anything, but it does give you confidence in how we prepare.

“What has stood out in our build-up to this competition is how aligned everyone is on how we want to play, the standards we expect, and the adaptability required in tournament cricket. There is a good mix of experience and fresh energy in our squad, and that balance has created a healthy environment heading into the World Cup,” wrote Sophie in her column for the ICC on Monday.

The left-arm spin bowling all-rounder, who’s a two-time T20 World Cup winner in 2018 and 2020, said she has embraced the responsibilities of captaincy since taking charge earlier this year and succeeding Alyssa Healy in the top role.

“On a personal level, I have loved what has come with the captaincy role since stepping into the job at the start of the year. I am spending more time thinking about how to create the right environment for others, making sure communication is strong, that players feel supported, and that we are aligned on how we want to play. It has been a shift, but a really enjoyable one.”

Australia have won the competition six times and Sophie said she is aware about what it takes to win the mega event. “Australia has an amazing history in World Cups, and that is something we don’t forget, but it also motivates us to keep evolving rather than relying on what has been done before. ⁠We know how challenging an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is to win, the format is unpredictable, and the margins are small.

“But we also know we’ve played a lot of cricket in the UK and understand the conditions well. If we prepare well, adapt quickly, and play our style of cricket, we’ll give ourselves the best chance. There is belief in the group and what excites me most is the balance we have. There is genuine experience, but also younger players who bring energy and variety.

“We have got depth in our bowling, versatility with the bat and players who can change a game in an instant. More than anything, this is a group that enjoys playing together, and we cannot wait to get started in this competition, which will be the next step in the growth of women’s cricket globally.

“Seeing this up close has been incredible, and the key to this continuing is visibility, giving fans consistent access to high-quality matches, strong domestic competitions, and opportunities for players to become full-time professionals.

“The T20 format has played a huge role in this evolution. It is fast, it is exciting, and it is easy for new audiences to engage with all around the world – as they will be doing once again in the coming weeks,” she concluded.

--IANS

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