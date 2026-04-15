A day after discharging from hospital, Stan Moody, 19, qualified for World Snooker Championships

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The 19-year-old British player Stan Moody has qualified for the World Snooker Championships for the first time after beating China's Jiang Jun, a day after discharging himself from hospital with tonsillitis.

Moody, long touted as a star of the future, will be the first British teenager to play at the Crucible since Judd Trump in 2007.

He made a fantastic century in the last frame to beat Jiang Jun 10-9. From 6-5 down, world number 44 Moody fired runs of 71, 70, 113 and 127 to go 9-8 ahead, then missed match-winning chances in frame 18, but made amends with a superb 104 in the decider.

His victory was all the more remarkable given that he was in hospital with tonsilitis last night, but discharged himself and played through the discomfort to book his place on the biggest stage.

"The doctors said to me 'we know you are going to say no but we want you to stay in.' I said no, I've got a match to play. And I'm glad I did. They gave me some antibiotics and other medication. I won't be going back there, I don't like it!" Moody was quoted by World Snooker. "Towards the end of the match, I have never felt pressure like that in my life, I am just so happy. This has been a dream of mine since I started playing," he added.

Besides Moosy, Antoni Kowalski, Liam Pullen also made it to the Crucible for the first time with outstanding victories in the final qualifying round of the World Championship. The trio head for the Theatre of Dreams in Sheffield for the televised stages, which start on Saturday.

Kowalski came through the biggest match of his life, beating Jamie Jones 10-8, becoming the first Polish player to make it to the Crucible. The result also secured his place on the tour.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Pullen enjoyed a 10-8 success against Noppon Saengkham with top breaks of 131 and 105.

--IANS

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