April 15, 2026 1:35 PM हिंदी

‘A couple of wins should ease him into this tournament’: Ashwin backs Gaikwad to bounce back

‘A couple of wins should ease him into this tournament’: Ashwin backs Gaikwad to bounce back

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Former Chennai Super Kings spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has thrown his weight behind skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, expressing confidence that the opener will soon rediscover his rhythm with the bat in IPL 2026 after leading the side to a second consecutive win on Tuesday against Kolkata Knight Riders.

With Gaikwad enduring a lean run this season, Ashwin suggested that recent wins as captain could help ease the pressure and allow him to settle into the tournament.

"The fact that he’s got a couple of wins as a captain should really ease him into this tournament. Honestly, if I was sitting in the dugout or if I were Ruturaj Gaikwad, I wouldn’t be too fussed. T20 is a game where you need to show intent constantly; there’s just one small thing I would ask for," Ashwin told JioStar.

Ashwin pointed to a subtle technical adjustment, comparing Gaikwad’s approach with that of other in-form batters.

"If you look at Ayush Mhatre or Sanju Samson, they took the right options by going down the ground. Whereas Ruturaj has been going across the line a bit more and getting caught early. It would serve him well if he took it slightly easier at the start of his innings, looked to time the ball, and played more down the ground,” he said.

While backing Gaikwad to come good, Ashwin also turned his attention to KKR, who have struggled to find momentum early in the season. He cautioned against expecting immediate turnarounds from individuals and stressed the need for a collective lift.

"You can’t expect Pathirana to come into the tournament and turn things around immediately. But remember one thing: a few years ago, in 2021, KKR were down in the dumps. The tournament had to be restarted, and they came back, won consistently, and got on a roll. Everything changed. And what turned it around for them? Fresh energy from someone like Venkatesh Iyer,” he said.

Drawing parallels with that campaign, Ashwin highlighted the importance of injecting new energy into the playing XI, suggesting that untapped squad members could play a key role.

"They do have players like Tejasvi Dahiya in the dugout, and Saurabh Dubey, the left-arm quick. There is some freshness in the squad, so maybe someone like that coming in and reinforcing the team could reinvigorate their chances. But it’s not going to be easy for KKR this year,” he noted.

--IANS

vi/bc

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