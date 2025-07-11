July 11, 2025 11:32 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: 98 killed, 185 injured as monsoon rains wreak havoc

Pakistan: 98 killed, 185 injured as monsoon rains wreak havoc

Islamabad, July 11 (IANS) Torrential monsoon rains and flash floods have claimed at least 98 lives and left 185 others injured across Pakistan since June 26, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday.

The NDMA said that eight people were killed and 27 others injured in rain-related accidents in the past 24 hours.

Punjab province recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 37 deaths, including 20 children, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 30 people lost their lives.

Authorities have issued warnings for further rainfall in the coming days and urged residents, particularly those in low-lying and vulnerable areas, to take precautionary measures. Rescue and relief operations remained underway in the worst-affected regions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on July 10, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had placed multiple regions under high alert, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, and several districts in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, as the rain continues to batter the nation.

Additionally, several roads had been blocked due to flooding, which has impacted the traffic in these cities, according to a report by the leading Pakistani newspaper, The Express Tribune.

Urban flooding has severely impacted major cities such as Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala, where rainwater has submerged low-lying areas and paralysed traffic. Roads in several key localities remain inundated, causing widespread disruption.

The forecast reports suggested that heavy rainfall is likely to persist until Friday, raising the risk of flash floods.

In Punjab province, cities like Sialkot, Gujrat, Chiniot, Kasur, Ferozewala, Sargodha, etc, had reported intense rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning.

According to the Water and Sanitation Agency's (Wasa) Monsoon Control Room, Lahore recorded an average of 58.8mm of rain, while some areas of the city, like Nishtar Town, received the highest 84mm, followed by Lakshmi Chowk (78mm) and Paniwala Talab (74mm).

As the heavy downpours lashed Lahore, shortcomings in the drainage system's management were exposed when the key areas of the city, like Jail Road, Qurtaba Chowk, and Wasa Head Office in Gulberg, were waterlogged.

Despite claims by the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) of clearing over 6,000 waste containers and deploying cleaning crews, residents had expressed frustration at the lack of visible progress.

The rainwater mixed with overflowing sewage has raised growing public health concerns, according to the residents, who are also finding it dreadful to navigate clogged roads.

Furthermore, the situation has worsened in the hilly regions, particularly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Murree, due to the risk of landslides.

In Balochistan, areas like Zhob and Sibi are among the worst affected.

--IANS

int/jk/dan

LATEST NEWS

KL Rahul hits unbeaten 53 as India trail England by 242 runs after reaching 145/3 in their first innings on Day 2 of the third Test of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI

3rd Test: KL Rahul hits unbeaten 53 as India trail England by 242 runs after reaching 145/3

Italy, Netherlands qualify for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Photo credit: ICC

Italy, Netherlands qualify for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

India’s Under-20 women wrestlers dominate Asia, clinch Champions Trophy with 8 medals at Bishkek in Kazakhstan. Photo credit: UWW

India’s U-20 women wrestlers dominate Asia, clinch Champions Trophy with 8 medals

Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls lynched in Arunachal

Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls lynched in Arunachal

East Bengal sign Ramsanga Tlaichhun on a three-year deal from Real Kashmir FC on Friday.

East Bengal sign Ramsanga Tlaichhun on a three-year deal from Real Kashmir FC

Maha: State council passes MSPS Bill, opposition walks out

Maha: State council passes MSPS Bill, opposition walks out

Zoravar Sandhu placed 11th after day one of trap qualifications in the year’s fourth and final International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Lonato, Italy, on Friday. Photo credit: NRAI

Shooting World Cup: Zoravar Sandhu placed 11th after day one of trap qualifications in Lonato

1,608 ‘unauthorised’ horns removed in Mumbai city: Maha CM

1,608 ‘unauthorised’ horns removed in Mumbai city: Maha CM

Jamnagar's ITRA emerges as global hub for Ayurvedic education and research

Jamnagar's ITRA emerges as global hub for Ayurvedic education and research

Carlos Alcaraz digs deep to reach third straight women's singles final of Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Club in London on Friday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz digs deep to reach third straight final