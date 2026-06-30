85 pc Indian consumers trust AI, optimistic about its future: Report

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) As many as 85 per cent of Indian consumers expressed strong trust in artificial intelligence (AI) and enthusiasm for its role in shaping the future, while about 94 per cent said technology has improved their lives, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The report from Assurant, Inc. highlighted that India scored 74 on the Technology Sentiment Index, well above the global average, signalling strong confidence in technology and readiness to adopt next‑generation experiences.

Consequently, consumers are increasingly open to AI-enabled devices that enhance productivity, communication, and everyday convenience.

The report found growing expectations for "seamless, always‑on experiences" as smartphones, computers and connected devices "support everything from work and entertainment to communication and financial transactions."

“Connected technology is becoming more central to everyday life globally, but what matters most now is how well these experiences adapt to individual needs — balancing innovation with simplicity, trust, and reliability,” said Federico Bunge, President, International at Assurant.

Bunge added that this shift is happening at remarkable speed in India, with highly optimistic and digitally fluent consumers embracing AI-driven innovation and expecting seamless, always-on experiences that fit effortlessly into everyday life.

"When issues arise—such as connectivity or storage constraints—they can disrupt the flow of daily life, reinforcing the importance of reliable performance and accessible support," the report highlighted.

Protection plans are emerging as a key enabler of consumer confidence and also strengthens brand value, the report noted.

Around 97 per cent of consumers in India said customisable protection plans increase their likelihood of purchasing a device and enrolling in protection, the report noted.

“India represents one of the most dynamic and forward-looking connected consumer markets globally,” said Harini Kannan, Country Director at Assurant India.

“Consumers are embracing innovation at scale, while expecting technology to work seamlessly in the background. For brands, this creates a significant opportunity to differentiate through protection and service experiences,” Kannan added.

—IANS

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