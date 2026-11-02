8 electrocuted during road construction in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, several injured

Jaipur, Nov 2 (IANS) Eight labourers were killed, and several others sustained burn injuries after being electrocuted while working on a road construction project in Chapoli village of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Monday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred when a machine being used to mix gravel during road construction came into contact with an overhead high-tension electricity line. The electric current spread through the machinery, striking the labourers working at the site.

Udaipurwati Station House Officer (SHO) Rampal confirmed the incident and said the labourers were electrocuted after the machine came into contact with the high-voltage power line. Following the accident, the injured were taken for medical treatment.

The incident triggered anger among local residents, who gathered at the site and staged a protest. Villagers expressed their outrage over the deaths and demanded accountability from those responsible for ensuring safety at the construction site.

Police and other authorities reached the spot following the incident. Further details regarding the identities of the deceased, the condition of the injured and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed condolences and said, "The news of the untimely demise of labourers due to electrocution in the accident that occurred in Jhunjhunu is heartbreaking. Instructions have been issued to the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured, provide immediate all possible assistance to the affected families, and investigate the incident. I pray to God that the departed souls attain a place at His divine feet, the injured recover health soon, and the bereaved families find the strength to bear this immense sorrow."

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "The tragic and heart-wrenching deaths of several labourers due to electrocution in Chhapoli, Udaipurwati, Jhunjhunu, are extremely sorrowful and poignant. A thorough investigation of this entire incident is essential to determine how this accident occurred during road construction and who is responsible for these deaths. One cannot help but feel anguished thinking about the unimaginable grief that must be passing over the families who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. The government must ensure that appropriate compensation and every possible assistance is provided to the families of the deceased. May God grant a place to the departed souls at His divine feet and bestow strength upon the bereaved families to endure this unbearable sorrow."

--IANS

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