75 Yoga programmes across Gujarat to combat obesity on PM Modi’s birthday

Gandhinagar, Sep 15 (IANS) In a unique tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday (September 17), the Gujarat State Yoga Board will launch an ambitious campaign to tackle obesity across the state. Chairman Shishpal Singh Rajput announced on Monday that 75 special programmes will be organised across 75 locations, focusing on Yoga and diet, with a goal of helping 10 lakh people across 33 districts shed excess weight.

The initiative, supported by the Gujarat government and the Ministry of Health, will be rolled out in three phases, blending traditional Ayurvedic practices with modern fitness awareness. The campaign is designed not just to reduce physical weight, but also to ease mental stress – tackling both the body and the mind.

“According to our data, one in every four people in Gujarat suffers from obesity,” Rajput said.

“Through these programmes, we aim to guide people on effective weight-loss strategies, measure BMI levels, and promote the importance of Yoga and Ayurveda. If you follow the process sincerely, you can lose up to 10 kilograms.”

Rajput further emphasised that obesity has become a global health crisis, and blamed sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits for the rise in cases.

“Laziness and fast food – like pizza and burgers – are among the main culprits,” he said.

“People need to return to traditional, holistic practices.”

He also acknowledged Prime Minister Modi’s own concern regarding the growing obesity crisis.

“Our Prime Minister has always stressed the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has echoed this vision, urging us to make Gujarat an obesity-free state.”

Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a town in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, Narendra Modi is the third child of Damodardas Modi and Hiraben Modi. His birthday is widely celebrated with various social and welfare programmes across the country.

Obesity is defined as excessive fat accumulation that poses health risks. A Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or above is the clinical benchmark, though waist circumference and other factors also matter. Obesity is linked to a higher risk of heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, cancers, and sleep disorders, and is influenced by diet, genetics, inactivity, and psychological factors.

--IANS

jk/uk