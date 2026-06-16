'7 MPs of SS(UBT) willing to switch sides': Shiv Sena MLC amid growing buzz over ‘Operation Tiger’

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Amid the buzz and speculation over ‘Operation Tiger’ intensifying in Maharashtra, suggesting more MPs and MLAs are ready to abandon the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena camp, a startling claim from SS (Shinde camp) MLC Krupal Tumane has sent political temperatures soaring within the Opposition ranks.

Krupal Tumane, speaking to IANS, said, "Out of nine MPs of SS(UBT), seven are willing to work under the leadership of Eknath Shinde. They want to work according to his policies and ensure development of their constituencies.”

“At least seven UBT MPs and 16 MLAs are in contact with us,” he said, emphasising the scale of “discontent and disgruntlement” within the Uddhav camp.

Tumane further stated that the "discussions" with them were in an advanced stage and the switchover may happen sooner rather than later.

The assertions by MLC Krupal Tumane come in the backdrop of heightened speculation of a fresh break-up in the Uddhav camp and how shifting loyalties could shake up the Bal Thackeray-founded party and ‘perennially’ alter the support bases of the two Shiv Sena factions in the state.

The speculations have, however, been refuted strongly by at least two Shiv Sena MPs, including Uddhav Thackeray’s staunch loyalist Sanjay Raut.

SS(UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has rubbished all speculations of 'Operation Tiger' and affirmed that the party remains "intact, united and strong".

Voices of discontent and unease within the camp started surfacing over a recent meeting of the Sena MPs convened at 'Matoshree', the residence of Uddhav Thackeray.

Conflicting reports claimed that the informal meet was given a miss by most Sena Parliamentarians, and only a handful turned up. The party later, in a clarification, stated that all the MPs had joined the meeting, though some via virtual mode. This only gave strength to speculations that something was amiss within, as this marked a clear diversion from previous such meets.

Bhausaheb Wakchaure, another Shiv Sena(UBT) MP from Shirdi, dismissed the speculation as merely hearsay and stated that too much was being read into it, for stoking fresh turmoil in Maharashtra politics.

"I am with SS(UBT). These are just speculations; they have been going on for a year. I don't know why they are going on,” he stated.

“Today, I am standing with UBT; I can’t say about tomorrow; I am not a soothsayer,” he said, giving fresh fodder for political watchers to interpret his remarks.

--IANS

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