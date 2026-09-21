Delhi horror: 6th-grade girl sexually assaulted inside shop in Sadar Bazar; accused arrested

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) In yet another horrifying case of crimes against women and children in the national Capital, a sixth-grade student was sexually assaulted inside a shop in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar area after she was restrained and her hands and legs were tied, police said on Monday.

The minor had reportedly gone out to purchase stationery when the incident took place.

The incident came to light after police received a PCR call on the night of September 16 regarding the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl by a shopkeeper, officials said.

Following the information, teams from PS Sadar Bazaar, along with ACPs of Sadar Bazaar and the Women Police Station, immediately reached the spot and initiated action.

Police said preliminary facts that emerged during the enquiry indicated that the minor had stepped out of her house at around 11 p.m. to purchase stationery items. During this time, she was allegedly lured into a nearby shop by the accused, where she was restrained and sexually assaulted.

Based on the complaint of the victim, a case was registered at the Women Police Station of North District under relevant sections of law, including provisions related to rape, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and wrongful confinement.

Police said the accused, identified as 56-year-old Maqsood, was arrested. Following his arrest, he was sent to judicial custody on the same day after due legal procedure.

Further investigation is underway.

This comes on the heels of the gang rape and murder of a teenage girl by four persons, including three juveniles, in Delhi, with police saying the accused subsequently abandoned her body in an open area.

Parts of the victim's decomposed body were later found to have been eaten by stray dogs.

According to police, the incident came to light on September 13 when the girl's severely decomposed body was discovered near a field along Kushak Road in the Swaroop Nagar area of North Delhi. The condition of the body was such that police could not initially determine the victim's gender.

Police said the victim was acquainted with the accused and had been travelling with them in a tempo. During the journey, the group allegedly consumed alcohol before the girl was sexually assaulted. She was subsequently stabbed to death, after which her body was allegedly dumped in the open field.

Subsequently, after a thorough investigation, four persons connected with the incident, including three juveniles, were arrested.

--IANS

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