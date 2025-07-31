July 31, 2025 4:10 PM हिंदी

5th Test: Woakes key for England with the ball at The Oval, says Hussain

5th Test: Woakes key for England with the ball at The Oval, says Hussain

London, July 31 (IANS) Former captain Nasser Hussain believes that Chris Woakes will be key to England’s bowling performance on a green pitch in the fifth Test against India at The Oval. England electing to bowl first means Woakes will have the first crack at bowling under overcast skies and damp conditions.

So far Woakes, leader of England’s pace bowling attack, has picked 10 in four matches of this series, which the hosts’ are leading by 2-1.

"It is good to see Atkinson back as he adds to the batting as well as the bowling but I think Woakes is the key. He will have got out of bed this morning stiff and sore after playing all four Tests so far but then seen the pitch. His body might be exhausted but he has waited two months for a pitch like this so make sure you use it well," said Hussain on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

A right shoulder issue has meant that regular skipper Ben Stokes is not playing in the fifth Test. Stokes has taken 17 wickets in this series and been arguably the best bowler on either side.

“Ben Stokes is irreplaceable. There's not many in the world you'd want to seal the series. But was a good toss to win. Someone like Chris Woakes will be licking his lips with the new ball,” said former England women’s cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent on BBC Test Match Special.

Ex-captain Michael Atherton wondered if Stokes’ absence is down more to lack of recovery time in between the Test matches of this series. “Stokes is the most important cricketer in this team, partly because of his outstanding leadership but also because he is right back to his best as a genuine all-rounder.

“The series has been squeezed in to six weeks and now Stokes, Bumrah and Archer are missing, which is a problem for supporters who have paid top dollar. ou want to see the best possible XIs. Injuries are part and parcel of the game but if there is a lack of recovery time, that is an issue,” he added.

