51.5 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered daily: Centre ​

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal, with more than 51.5 lakh cylinders delivered on April 8 despite disruptions in supply due to the West Asia crisis, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.​

Online LPG bookings have increased to about 98 per cent, and no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. The Delivery Authentication Code-based deliveries have risen to around 92 per cent to prevent diversion at the distributor level.​

More than 1.06 lakh 5 kg LPG cylinders, used mainly by migrant workers, were also sold across the country against a daily average of 77,000 in February this year. Since March 23, about 10 lakh 5 kg LPG cylinders have been sold.​

The public sector oil companies have strengthened surprise inspections and issued over 1,870 show-cause notices, imposed penalties on 189 LPG distributorships, and suspended 53 distributorships, the statement said.​

A three-member committee of Executive Directors from Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is coordinating with State authorities and industry bodies to plan commercial LPG distribution.​

Around 6,711 metric tonnes of commercial LPG (equivalent to more than 3.5 lakh 19 kg cylinders) were sold on Wednesday, taking the total amount to 99,796 metric tonnes since March 14, the statement said.​

More than 18,000 Piped Natural Gas consumers have surrendered their LPG connections via the MYPNGD.in website. States have also been advised to facilitate new PNG connections for both domestic and commercial consumers.​

All refineries are operating at high capacity and have adequate crude inventories. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption, the statement said.​

The government is making all efforts to ensure the availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG, and citizens are advised to avoid panic purchases of fuel and unnecessary bookings of LPG. Citizens are requested to use digital modes for booking LPG cylinders and avoid visiting LPG distributors unless necessary, the statement added.​

The Government has also announced that the increase in the commercial LPG limit to 70 per cent of the pre-March 2026 bulk consumption level will be extended to industrial units in the pharma, food, polymer, agriculture, packaging, paint, uranium, heavy water, steel, seed, metal, ceramic, foundry, forging, glass, and aerosol sectors.​

--IANS

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