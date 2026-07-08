4th T20I: India search for answers as confident England close in on series triumph (Preview)

Bristol, July 8 (IANS) Every bilateral series eventually reaches a point where experimentation gives way to urgency. For India, that moment has arrived, and trailing 0-2 in the five-match T20I series after the rain-abandoned opener, Shreyas Iyer's side enter Thursday's fourth T20I at County Ground knowing there is no room left for error.

Another defeat will not only hand England the series but also raise uncomfortable questions over India's planning in the first assignment of the new leadership group. More than the results themselves, the manner of India's defeats has become a concern.

England have dictated terms from the outset, exposing technical flaws against high-quality fast bowling and capitalising on moments when India have looked uncertain with both team selection and on-field tactics.

The visitors' batting has rarely settled. England's quicks have consistently struck with the new ball, denying India the platform needed for their middle order to build an innings. Even when partnerships have threatened to develop, wickets have arrived in clusters, preventing any sustained recovery.

That puts the spotlight firmly on India's team sheet. The biggest decision revolves around Sanju Samson. Left out after the opening fixture, the experienced batter has watched from the sidelines while teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been backed at the top. Whether India continue investing in youth or turn to Samson's experience could shape not only Thursday's contest but also the direction of the batting order.

Should Samson return, the management may have to reshuffle the middle order rather than disturb the opening combination. Vice-captain Tilak Varma has endured a difficult series with the bat, while the finishing unit has not delivered the impact expected in pressure situations. Tactical calls have also come under scrutiny after India's batting order appeared unsettled during the heavy defeat in Nottingham.

Bowling has offered little relief either. India's pace attack has produced moments of promise without sustaining pressure, while the spin department has struggled to influence proceedings during the middle overs. The lack of breakthroughs has allowed England's aggressive batting unit to dictate the tempo throughout the series.

England, by contrast, have steadily gathered momentum. Phil Salt's fluent return to form has added further firepower to an already dangerous top order, while Harry Brook has marshalled the side confidently. Their biggest weapon, though, has undoubtedly been the new-ball partnership of Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue.

The duo have repeatedly unsettled India's batters with express pace, awkward bounce and relentless attacking lengths. Having built rhythm together over recent weeks, Archer's experience and Tongue's aggression have complemented each other perfectly, giving England early control in both completed matches.

Confidence is also reflected in England's fielding and game management. They have seized momentum whenever opportunities have arisen and shown little hesitation in pressing home their advantage.

For India, Thursday is about more than avoiding a series defeat. It is a chance to demonstrate adaptability in unfamiliar conditions, justify the faith placed in a new captain, and show that lessons from the opening three games have been absorbed quickly.

England, meanwhile, will view Bristol as an opportunity to finish the job. Another disciplined all-round display would secure the series before the teams head to Southampton for the final match, while India will be desperate to ensure there is still something left to play for on Saturday.

When: Thursday, July 9 at 10:00 PM IST

Where: County Ground, Bristol

Where to watch: The series will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network TV channels and live-streamed on the JioHotstar app

Squads:

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Suryansh Shedge, Washington Sundar.

England: Harry Brook (c), Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Rehan Ahmed, James Coles.

--IANS

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