'418 The Film' cleared for release with A certificate; film to hit screens on September 18

Hyderabad, Sep 10 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Kirtan Nadagouda's eagerly awaited horror thriller '418 The Film' for release with an 'A' certificate.

Taking to its social media timelines to share the update, popular production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote, " #418TheFilm In theatres from September 18, 2026. CBFC certified the film with an A - We were absolutely right when we said, 'Enough of laughing at horror movies.

Now, it’s time to be scared.'"

It may be recalled that the film was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on July 31 this year.

Mythri Movie Makers, while announcing its decision to postpone the film's release date, had said, "The dreaded door will open a little later. 418 The Film will not be releasing on July 31st. A new release date will be announced soon. Thank you for your patience and love. We promise to give all your love back in the form of fear. It will be worth the wait. Enough of laughing at horror movies. Now, it's time to be scared. #MythriBringsHorror."

The makers have now confirmed that the film will hit screens worldwide on September 18 this year.

For the unaware, the horror thriller 418 features actors Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, and Preethi Pagadal in the lead.

Presented by blockbuster filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the film has been written and directed by Kirtan Nadagouda, while Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar have bankrolled the project under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Sources say 418 will seek to deliver an intense horror experience that relies on fear, suspense, and psychological tension rather than comedy. The makers are positioning it as a spine-chilling entertainer designed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The film boasts an impressive technical crew. Cinematography for the film has been handled by Dinesh Divakar. Music for the film has been scored by Venky GG and Ullas Hydoor has served as the film's production designer.

--IANS

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