3rd T20I: Australia seal series whitewash with 40-run DLS win over West Indies

St. Vincent, March 24 (IANS) Australia completed clean sweep in the three-match T20I series with a rain-affected 40-run victory over the West Indies in the third anf final match at Kingstown, powered by a stunning century from Georgia Voll.

Asked to bat, Australia piled up an imposing 211/7, built almost entirely around Voll’s explosive maiden T20I hundred. The 22-year-old opener produced a fearless display, reaching the triple-figure mark in just 52 deliveries, one of the fastest centuries by an Australian in the format.

Her innings, studded with nine fours and six towering sixes, set the tone early as she took on both pace and spin with authority.

Voll signalled her intent from the outset, using her footwork to dismantle the spinners and repeatedly targeting the boundary straight down the ground. She brought up her landmark with a boundary in the 17th over before falling shortly after, bowled by Hayley Matthews, who was the standout performer for the hosts with her spell of 3-29.

While Australia’s top order struggled to build partnerships around her, late acceleration ensured the total crossed the 200-run mark.

Captain Sophie Molineux provided the finishing push with a brisk cameo, striking crucial boundaries and a pair of sixes in the closing overs. Contributions from Nicola Carey further strengthened the total, helping Australia post one of their highest T20I scores.

In reply, the West Indies’ chase never gained momentum. Megan Schutt struck with the second ball to remove Qiana Joseph, setting the tone for a disciplined bowling effort. The hosts slipped to 33/3 inside the Powerplay, with debutant Lucy Hamilton also impressing with key breakthroughs.

Matthews and Deandra Dottin attempted to stabilise the innings, briefly counterattacking with a couple of sixes, but sustained pressure and regular wickets left the Windies struggling at 61/3 after 10 overs.

Rain then intervened and, with no further play possible, the result was decided by the DLS method, sealing a comprehensive 3-0 series win for Australia.

Brief Scores: Australia 211/7 in 20 overs (Georgia Voll 101, Sophie Molineux 25; Hayley Matthews 3-29, Jahzara Claxton 2-37) beat West Indies 61-3 in 10 overs (Hayley Matthews 30*, Eboni Brathwaite 18, Ellyse Perry 1-1, Megan Schutt 1-11) by 40 runs (DLS method).

--IANS

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