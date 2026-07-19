3rd ODI: India will need one of Gill, Kohli or Rohit to get a hundred, says Broad

London, July 19 (IANS) Former England pacer Stuart Broad believes India will require a monumental century from either skipper Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, or Rohit Sharma if they are to successfully chase down England's mammoth 387/3 in the series-deciding third ODI here at Lord’s on Sunday.

England have set India 388 to win the ODI decider at Lord's, thanks to Ben Duckett’s 141, Jacob Bethell’s 91, Joe Root’s unbeaten 48-ball 71 and Jos Buttler applying finishing touches with 41 not out off just 13 balls.

"It will be entertaining if India get anywhere near. They will need one of Gill, Kohli or Rohit to get a hundred but it is a belting hot day, a quick outfield and a decent batting pitch. Let's be honest, England's score looks over-par as India didn't bowl very well," said Broad in the mid-innings break.

Ex-England captain Nasser Hussain said India looked 'shell-shocked' in the absence of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. "That was some incredible batting - but in a funny kind of way, they needed that bit of momentum from Buttler late on.

"It looked like England were going to get the score they did, then it looked like they were going to get a bit underneath it before 'Jos the Boss' came in and put the icing on the cake. That is pretty much how you want to go about setting a score in what is effectively a final.

“This game is important because England historically don’t put on their best performance in knockout games but they have with the bat today. India looked shell-shocked without star man Bumrah. India went straight, straight, straight and then wide, wide, wide to Duckett. They just couldn't get their lines right. They were poor."

Hussain also lauded the team's selectors for picking Bethell as opener and highlighted the role of senior batter Joe Root. "England do select well. Bethell came in and hadn't played in the positions they asked him to bat in but he now has a hundred across every format.

“They move him up to open the batting in ODIs and he then goes and bats like that. Duckett came back in to the team in 2022 and has done really well. He had a difficult Ashes, yes, but is he a good multi-format player? Yes. All the talent is held together by Root."

The day was also marked by emotional tributes for the late West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers. Paying homage to him, Broad said, "Legend, icon - all the words that have been said about him already ring true. He inspired people all around the world to play the game.

“He had a natural flair and love of the game and think how many people have played cricket because of him and the way he played. A spectacular cricketer and looked up to by many people."

West Indies batting maestro Sir Brian Lara also remembered him deeply. "He was a father figure, a general, a mentor in my life, so even though I am sad, 89 is a great score. I want to tell the whole of the Caribbean that we need to celebrate his life. He is the most amazing person I have ever met."

--IANS

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