June 20, 2026 10:58 PM हिंदी

3rd ODI: I just wanted to keep going and play till the end, says Jaiswal after hitting an unbeaten ton

I just wanted to keep going and play till the end, says Jaiswal after hitting an unbeaten ton to help India win the third and final ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Chennai, June 20 (IANS) India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said he was determined to ‘keep going and play till the end’ after his unbeaten century powered the hosts to a nine‑wicket win over Afghanistan in the third ODI and complete a 3‑0 series sweep at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Jaiswal hit an unbeaten 110 off 86 balls, with his second ODI ton in three innings laced with 14 boundaries and three sixes, as India wrapped up the chase of 219 with 128 balls remaining.

“Yes, I really enjoyed it. Initially, I got some runs in Power-play, so I just wanted to keep going and play till the end. So I was really enjoying it,” said Jaiswal to broadcasters at the conclusion of the game.

With him hitting his second century in three ODI innings, Jaiswal explained how he maintains focus when opportunities don’t come much his way. “I just focus on my process, what is in my control, and try to work as hard as I can. And of course, there is always support from the support staff, and they have been amazing to me. The communication is unreal. So I know what's going on. So I'm really enjoying it.”

On converting good starts into hundreds, Jaiswal said, “Yes, I think I've been lucky, so I'm just trying to convert if I get the start. As I have seen in sports and in cricket, especially when it is your day, make it count. So I try to do that.

“Because of a lot of experience I had recently, I was trying, but things were not going my way. But I was very determined today that I just need to keep my focus in and just keep trying to rotate the strikes, and if I get in, so I'll just make it count.”

He also credited Rohit Sharma, who hit 79, for his guidance while sharing a 170-run opening partnership. “Of course, Rohit Bhaiya (is) always helpful. I always ask a lot of questions to him and try to implement them in the game itself. Today, as well, when I was getting dot balls, I was asking what I should do then.

“He was telling me, just try to rotate the strike, and the intent should be there. So I was keeping my intent and rotating the strike. So that really helped me. I always enjoy being with him, going and playing under him. Everything is like, it's just amazing.”

--IANS

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