34 Medals in 16 years: Jharkhand’s rise as women's hockey powerhouse

New Delhi, 15th April (IANS) Hockey Jharkhand maintained its dominance at the grassroots level by winning the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 Gold Medal. This marks their third consecutive title (2024, 2025, 2026) and confirms their position as one of the top junior teams in the country.

Jharkhand has made notable progress in developing hockey infrastructure, especially in constructing astroturfs from 2014 to 2026. Simdega has two astroturfs, as does Khunti. Ranchi features several facilities, including at Bariatu, Hatia (Railway), AG Complex, and Morabadi, where an existing turf was renovated and relaid. Hazaribagh also hosts one astroturf at the SAI centre. Jamshedpur houses two astroturfs at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy (NTHA), with another currently being built in Gumla. This expansion of infrastructure has significantly contributed to fostering hockey talent throughout the state.

Over the past 16 years, Jharkhand’s organised youth development program has led to notable success at the Hockey India National Championships, especially in women’s divisions. The state has won a total of 34 medals in women’s events, comprising 10 Gold, 11 Silver, and 13 Bronze medals, highlighting the strength and reliability of its grassroots initiatives.

Jharkhand’s Junior Women’s team has won 14 medals (5 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze), while the Sub Junior Women’s team secured 12 medals (4 Gold, 5 Silver, 3 Bronze), including a recent three-peat. This consistent achievement at entry and development stages has fostered a steady advancement of players through the ranks.

At the senior level, Jharkhand has established its presence by winning 8 medals (1 Gold, 1 Silver, 6 Bronze) at the Senior Women's National Championships. Their latest victory in 2025 underscores the ongoing development of talent as it moves from grassroots to higher levels.

Recently, Simdega district in Jharkhand has become a hub for the development of Indian women’s hockey.

The Hockey India Women’s Sub-Junior National Championship 2026 had notable participation from Simdega, Jharkhand. The victorious Jharkhand team included players such as Sandeepa Kumari, Pushpa Manjhi, Preeti Biluung, Regina Kullu, Saniya Tirkey, and Nipunata Kullu, emphasizing the district’s ongoing role in nurturing grassroots hockey talent.

Between 2016 and 2026, Simdega district has consistently been a prolific source of talent for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team at both Senior and Junior levels. Prominent players from the district who have represented India include current captain Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika Soreng, Mahima Tete, Ropni Kumari, Rajni Kerketta, Nisha Minj, Neeru Kullu, Alka Dungdung, Alpha Kerketta, Sushma Kumari, Sweety Dungdung, and Anjana Dungdung, who played in the Senior A team during the China tour.

While the women’s programme has been the highlight, Hockey Jharkhand has also achieved success in the men’s category, securing 4 medals (1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze) at the Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championships.

On Hockey Jharkhand’s grassroot success over the recent years, Hockey India Secretary General and President of Hockey Jharkhand, Bhola Nath Singh, said, “This success is a result of years of consistent effort at the junior level. I would like to congratulate all our young players, especially those coming through the Sub Junior and Junior ranks, for their dedication and strong and consistent performances. Equal credit goes to our coaches and support staff who have worked tirelessly to build this system. We are proud to see our players not only win the Hockey India National Championships but also go on to represent India at the highest level. This is a matter of great pride for Jharkhand and we remain committed to strengthening our youth system further.”

--IANS

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