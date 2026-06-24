Hoodie during Lohagad fort trek in searing heat: Vital CCTV clue that solved Pune man's murder by fiancée

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) A case that initially appeared to be a tragic trekking accident at Lohagad Fort near Pune but later emerged as a chilling murder conspiracy was solved with the help of crucial CCTV footage. Investigators credit an unusual detail seen in the CCTV footage, a man wearing a hoodie in 33-degree Celsius temperature during a challenging trek, for helping them crack the case.

Ketan Agarwal's death was first reported as an accidental fall during a trek at the historic fort on June 18. However, as investigators examined CCTV footage from the area, they noticed something that immediately raised suspicions.

According to NDTV, the footage showed Ketan walking with his fiancée, Siya Goyal, while a man dressed in shorts and a hoodie followed them from a distance of about 20 to 30 feet. The individual had his face covered by the hood and was also wearing a headset.

Another CCTV clip further deepened police suspicions. In the footage, Siya is seen suddenly turning around and looking towards the hooded man. Almost instantly, the man sat down, apparently attempting to avoid drawing attention to himself.

What stood out most to investigators was the weather. Police noted that temperatures in the area were around 33 degrees Celsius at the time. The decision to wear a hoodie during a trek in such intense heat seemed highly unusual and prompted officers to investigate the individual's identity more closely.

According to officials, technical evidence and digital analysis soon established a strong connection between Siya and the hooded man, later identified as 22-year-old Chetan Babulal Chaudhary. Investigators compared photographs from Chetan's social media profiles with the CCTV images and found significant similarities, helping them focus their enquiry on him.

Police also became suspicious of Siya's conduct following Ketan's death. Investigators reportedly observed that she displayed little visible grief after the incident, which further fueled doubts about the accident theory.

As the investigation progressed, Ketan's uncle informed police that Siya had previously expressed hesitation over the marriage. He revealed that she had once asked whether the wedding could be postponed for a year.

Further examination of call records uncovered extensive communication between Siya and Chetan. Police found that the two had exchanged 2,004 phone calls over the past seven months, spending nearly 238 hours speaking to each other.

Ketan, the son of a prominent businessman from Maharashtra, had become engaged to Siya in February. Their families were preparing for a lavish wedding scheduled for November, reportedly involving private jets and palace venues.

However, investigators now allege that while these preparations were underway, Siya had already in a romantic relationship with Chetan after meeting him at a business event in 2025. Siya operated a bakery business, while Chetan was involved in the dry fruit trade.

According to police, Chetan viewed Ketan as an obstacle to his relationship with Siya. Investigators believe the two subsequently conspired to eliminate him.

Police allege that Siya persuaded Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort under the guise of a casual outing. Chetan was allegedly called to the location later, and together they are accused of pushing Ketan into a deep gorge from behind, resulting in his death.

The investigation also uncovered earlier alleged attempts to harm Ketan. Days before the murder, the couple had planned a pre-wedding photoshoot trip to Bali. However, the trip was cancelled after Ketan discovered that his passport was missing at Mumbai airport. His father later alleged that Siya had deliberately hidden the document to sabotage the journey.

Investigators further claim that Siya had made an earlier attempt on Ketan's life at Lohagad Fort on June 14. According to police, she allegedly pushed him near a cliff edge, but he managed to save himself by grabbing onto a bush. To divert suspicion, she reportedly screamed about spotting a snake and then embraced him, creating the impression that she was concerned for his safety.

When that attempt failed, police say Siya and Chetan went ahead with their plan on June 18. Investigators also discovered references to a "Plan C" that the pair allegedly intended to execute if their earlier efforts did not succeed.

Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested and charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. They have been remanded to seven days of police custody as investigators continue to probe the case.

--IANS

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