June 08, 2025 12:25 AM हिंदी

2nd Unofficial Test: Bad light forces early stumps, England Lions’ trail India ‘A’ by 156 runs

Bad light forces early stumps, England Lions’ trail India ‘A’ by 156 runs on the second day of the 2nd Unofficial Test in at County Ground in Northampton on Saturday. Photo credit: England Cricket

Northampton, June 7 (IANS) Tom Haines and Emilio Gay smashed fifties each before bad light forced an early end to the second day of the second unofficial Test between England Lions and India ‘A’ at County Ground in Northampton on Saturday. At stumps, England Lions had reached 192/3 in 46 overs and trailed India ‘A’ by 156 runs.

Resuming Day Two’s play from 319/7 in 83 overs, India ‘A’ received early blows when Josh Tongue removed overnight batters Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj quickly. Khaleel Ahmed and Tushar Deshpande tried taking India ‘A’ to 350, but a direct hit from Tongue caught the latter short of his crease to wrap up the visitors’ innings at 348 in 89.3 overs.

In reply, Ahmed and Kamboj found swing but were either bowling too straight or gave lots of width, resulting in Haines, the centurion from the first unofficial Test, keeping the scoreboard ticking. While Khaleel bowled three overs, Kamboj had an extended spell.

After Haines was given a reprieve when his catch was put down at backward point off Kamboj, the seamer finally had something to cheer when he had Ben McKinney caught behind.

Post lunch, resuming from 28 not out, Haines continued to be solid with Emilio Gay for company and was also helped by Shardul Thakur bowling five no-balls, as the former raised his fifty with a thick outside edge flying past second slip for four.

But just after the drinks break, Haines fell for 54 off 88 balls when he gave a thick outside edge behind to Dhruv Jurel off Tushar Deshpande’s bowling. Gay was also rock solid and reached 46 not out before a drizzle forced the tea break to be taken early, as England Lions made 88 runs in 17 overs of the second session.

In the final session, Gay got to his fifty off 88 balls with an on-drive off Tanush Kotian for four. Lions continued to dominate, as Jordan Cox also found a few boundaries, especially with Kotian and Nitish Kumar Reddy operating from both ends.

Kotian eventually broke the 69-run stand for the third wicket by trapping Gay lbw for 71 off 117 balls. Skipper James Rew played only five deliveries before players from both teams went off the field due to bad light, and eventually ended day two early, which was defined by England Lions being dominant and India ‘A’ failing to be consistent with the ball.

Brief scores:

India 'A' 348 all out in 89.3 overs (KL Rahul 116, Dhruv Jurel 52; Chris Woakes 3-60, George Hill 2-56) lead England Lions 192/3 in 46 overs (Emilio Gay 71, Tom Haines 54; Tanush Kotian 1-21, Anshul Kamboj 1-38) by 156 runs

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Jyothi Yarraji wins in 12.99s as India claims six gold in 2025 Taiwan Athletics Open in Taipei on Saturday.

Athletics: Jyothi Yarraji wins in 12.99s as India claims six gold in Taiwan Open

Chinnaswamy stampede case: K’taka govt increases compensation amount to Rs 25 lakh

Chinnaswamy stampede case: K’taka govt increases compensation amount to Rs 25 lakh

Coco Gauff of the United States fights back to stun Aryna Sabalenka in three sets win in the women's singles final to claim her first French Open title in Paris on Saturday. Photo credit: Roland-Garros/X

French Open: Coco Gauff fights back to stun Sabalenka, wins first French Open title (Ld)

HM Shah to address BJP functionaries in TN's Madurai tomorrow; key strategy meetings planned

HM Shah to address BJP functionaries in TN's Madurai tomorrow; key strategy meetings planned

Ayushman Bharat expansion: Bihar achieves record health card distribution, eyes 1500 hospital tie-ups

Ayushman Bharat expansion: Bihar achieves record health card distribution, eyes 1500 hospital tie-ups

MP CM Mohan Yadav orders inquiry into police constable recruitment matter; 21 cases filed

MP CM Mohan Yadav orders inquiry into police constable recruitment matter; 21 cases filed (Ld)

Bihar: Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries got eyes operated on for free in Nalanda, praise Modi govt

Bihar: Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries got eyes operated on for free in Nalanda, praise Modi govt

Jeet Chandra stuns Ricardo Walther to power Jaipur Patriots past Ahmedabad SG Pipers in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 6: Jeet Chandra stuns Walther to power Jaipur Patriots past Ahmedabad SG Pipers

ZEE enters a new phase with 'Aapka Apna ZEE’ during 23rd Zee Cine Awards

ZEE enters a new phase with 'Aapka Apna ZEE’ during 23rd Zee Cine Awards

Bad light forces early stumps, England Lions’ trail India ‘A’ by 156 runs on the second day of the 2nd Unofficial Test in at County Ground in Northampton on Saturday. Photo credit: England Cricket

2nd Unofficial Test: Bad light forces early stumps, England Lions’ trail India ‘A’ by 156 runs