December 25, 2025

Actress Roshini Prakash tells Kichcha Sudeep: Thank you for the best slow cooked biryani!

Actress Roshini Prakash tells Kichcha Sudeep: Thank you for the best slow cooked biryani!

Chennai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actress Roshini Prakash, who plays a small but significant role in director Vijay Kartikeyaa's upcoming Kannada action entertainer 'Mark', has now penned a note of gratitude to the entire team in which she, among other things, has thanked the film's lead actor Kichcha Sudeep for "the best slow cooked biryani".

Taking to her Instagram account pen the note of gratitude on the day the film is scheduled to hit screens, Roshini Prakash wrote, "I had the chance to play a small role in #MARK , and I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity. It has been a journey that opened doors to new connections, provided immense learning, and taught me the strength of patience."

She went on to write, "Thank you, @kichchasudeepa sir, for showing me what it takes to be a star and the importance of being consistent with your effort. My dreams have only gotten bigger after meeting you. And yes, thank you for the best slow cooked biryani!"

The actress thanked the production house Sathya Jyothi Films, which has produced the film, saying she was indebted to it for the hospitality and care it showed during and after the shoot. "It’s an honour to have been associated with you," she wrote.

Thanking the film's director Vijay Kartikeyaa for giving her the opportunity, the actress said it was wonderful to see him in his element.

"To the beautiful people I associated with on this project: I absolutely love the energy each one of you has shared with me, and I will hold these innumerable memories close to my heart," she wrote before going on to specifically write about each one of her co-stars.

To Archana Kottige, Roshini said, "I love you" and to actor Naveen Chandra she said, "I didn’t get a picture with you, but I won’t forget our conversations. Here’s to cinema!"

The actress also wrote, "@gopalkrishnadeshpande @prathapnaarayan @sathya_actor @abishek_joseph @shettymayur24 the squad I never knew I needed, but now I can’t imagine the shoot without you all. Best boys ever!"

Calling Tamil actor Vikranth "the “running star” on set", the actress said it was lovely working with him and told actress Krishna Priya, "Ne oru nalla penn kutty."

She then wrote to actress Deepshikha saying it was fun working with her before going on to wish her all the best.

Finally, she wrote to the film's stunt choreographer Stunt Silva, saying, "One year and we have had two releases together. Manifesting a fight sequence where you teach me how to fight!"

The actress concluded her note of gratitude saying, "#MARK releases today. As a team, we have made this with resilience and a shared passion. Please do watch it and let me know what you think!"

For the unaware, 'Mark', which features Kichcha Sudeep in the lead, also features Roshini Prakash, Deepshika, Naveen Chandra, Guru Somasundaram and Yogi Babu among others.

The film, which has been produced by Sathya Jyothi Films & Kichcha Creatiions, has cinematography by Shekar Chandra and music by Ajaneesh B Loknath. Production Design for the film is by Shivakumar J and editing by SR Ganesh Baabu. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Stunt Silva, Supreme Sundar, Vikram Mor and Kevin Kumar while dances have been choreographed by Shobhi Paulraj.

