Chunky Panday poses with daughter Ananya, Kartik Aaryan, wishes them for film release

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Veteran actor Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana Panday recently posed for a picture with their actress-daughter Ananya Panday and actor Kartik Aaryan ahead of the release of their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

The couple extended their best wishes to the young actors as they gear up for the film’s release.

Chunky took to Instagram, sharing a series of pictures. The first showed a selfie being clicked by Kartik Aaryan, with Ananya, Chunky, Bhavana, and Kartik all flashing wide, cheerful smiles.

Another image showed Chunky posing along with Ananya and his wife Bhavana.

“All the Best Team TU MERI MAIN TERA MAIN TERA TU MERI. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” he wrote as the caption and added the revamped version of Saath Samundar Paar as the background score.

On December 23, Ananya shared the video of the song Saath Samundar Par from the movie Vishwatma, which featured her father and actor Chunky Panday.

Sharing the video on her social media account, she wrote, “Papa. We love you,” further tagging her father, Chunky, on her social media account. The video clip features her father Chunky Panday and actress Sonam Khan from their hit movie, Vishwatma.

The original song in the movie starred the late actress Divya Bharti and Sunny Deol and went on to become a chartbuster. Originally sung by Sadhana Sargam and Udit Narayan, the track was composed by Viju Shah.

The song has now been reprised in Chunky’s daughter Ananya Panday’s upcoming movie Main Teri Tu Mera, Tu Mera Main Teri. The song has been sung by singer Karan Nawani.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania.

--IANS

dc/