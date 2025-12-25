Jim Sarbh shares serene moment with the Dalai Lama

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor Jim Sarbh shared a reflective moment, posting a photograph from his recent meeting with the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

Jim took to Instagram, where he shared pictures from his meeting with the leader. In one image, the actor could be seen leaning forward respectfully, holding the Dalai Lama’s hand, as monks and attendants look on, which lends the moment a sense of calm reverence and humility.

For the caption, Jim simply dropped a red-heart emoji and wrote: “‘Lay My Love’ by Brian Eno, John Cale.”

Jim made his feature film debut as the antagonist in the 2016 biopic Neerja starring Sonam Kapoor.

He rose to prominence for playing antagonistic roles in the period drama Padmaavat and the biopic Sanju. He was also a part of films like A Death in the Gunj, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

In 2022, he played Dr. Homi Bhabha in the series Rocket Boys, for which he earned several accolades including a Best Actor nomination at 51st International Emmy Awards.He made his directorial debut in 2014 with Bull.

He was last seen in Inspector Zende directed and written by Chinmay Mandleka. The comedy thriller film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Inspector Madhukar Zende and Jim Sarbh as Carl Bhojraj, a character inspired by the infamous serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

It follows Inspector Zende, who was a smart police officer who had caught the notorious serial killer Carl Bhojraj 15 years ago. In the current timeline (1980) he gets the news of Carl running away from Tihar jail. He sets up with his team to apprehend him again.

Last month, the actor was holidaying with filmmaker-actress Tillotama Shome in Goa.

"What an incredible Goa experience! We didn’t do the beach and yet it was super fun!!! (sic)," sharing the pictures from their getaway, Tillotama wrote.

"An exclusive experience in every way, indeed! @birdsongmoira : has our hearts with their home away from home model. @cyclingzens : we cycled in the quiet and kayaked through mangroves. What a morning! Definitely coming back to you...."

She and Jim even took a boat journey to a fishing village, where they explored the exquisite local flavours of the place.

