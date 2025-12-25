December 25, 2025 11:15 AM हिंदी

Frank Darabont talks about coming out of retirement for ‘Stranger Things 5’

Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Frank Darabont was still new to retirement when the first season of the streaming show ‘Stranger Things’ was released in 2016.

He had wrapped his final directing gig, the 2013 ‘Mob City’ episode ‘Red Light’, and moved with his wife to California’s Central Coast, where he could bask in the wake of an incredible filmography that included ‘The Shawshank Redemption’, ‘The Green Mile’, ‘The Mist’, episodes of ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘The Shield’, ‘Tales from the Crypt’ and more, reports ‘Variety’.

About a decade into retirement, however, Darabont received a call from his agent, informing him that Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of ‘Stranger Things’, were fans of his work.

As per ‘Variety’, the feeling was mutual, as Darabont and his wife had binged the Netflix series’ first four seasons several times over. The agents set up a friendly meeting between them when the Duffers were still developing the show’s fifth and final season.

Shortly thereafter, Dan Trachtenberg, who was attached to direct two episodes of ‘Stranger Things 5’, dropped out due to a scheduling conflict with his next film, ‘Predator: Badlands’.

In a Hail Mary, the Duffers offered Darabont to take Trachtenberg’s place, and after a week’s consideration, he decided to come out of retirement to join the ‘Stranger Things’ team on set.

Frank Darabont, 66, directed Episodes 3 and 5 of the final season. Episode 3 released with Volume 1 on November 26. Titled ‘The Turnbow Trap’, the episode is packed with action and emotion in the Upside Down and the Rightside Up, showcasing a triumphant return for the director. Episode 5, titled ‘Shock Jock’, will kick off the three-episode second volume on December 25. The ‘Stranger Things’ series finale releases in theaters and on Netflix December 31, 2025.

