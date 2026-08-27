August 27, 2026 7:20 PM हिंदी

2nd Test: Would have been better if we got the win in Colombo, says Devdutt Padikkal

Would have been better if we got the win in Colombo, says Devdutt Padikkal in the second Test at the SSC Ground in Colombo on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Colombo, Aug 27 (IANS) India’s left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal expressed mixed emotions after being named the Player of the Series in the 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka on Thursday, adding that while the individual recognition was gratifying, a victory in the second Test at the SSC Ground would have made it truly memorable.

Padikkal enjoyed a standout tour with the bat by amassing 328 runs in two Tests, including hitting two centuries. In the absence of injured B Sai Sudharsan, Padikkal demonstrated immense maturity on slow, subcontinent surfaces.

However, Sri Lanka’s stubborn rearguard effort on day five, highlighted by Sonal Dinusha’s unbeaten 133, ensured the match at the SSC Ground ended in a hard-fought draw for the hosts.

"It's great, but it would have been better if we got the win in this game. I think the two pitches were quite similar. It was pretty slow here, but at the end of the day the batters got better at playing on such surfaces and that showed over the last couple of days," Padikkal said after collecting his Player of the Series award.

Elaborating on the tactical approach required to succeed on sluggish, turning tracks, Padikkal said, "It takes a lot of clarity. You need to have clear plans. Everyone came with their own plans, and the way the batsmen applied themselves showed out there."

Reflecting on his journey back into the national Test setup after spending time on the sidelines, Padikkal highlighted the mental toughness and persistence required to capitalise on opportunities at the highest level.

"You want to play for the country, so you keep working hard and try to help your teammates out and take your opportunities when you get them. It's important that you forget that as fast as possible and move on to the next ball, and that's what I tried to do."

Asked about his preference for position in the batting order, the versatile top-order batter reiterated his team-first mindset, emphasising that contributing to victory takes precedence over personal batting slots.

"Honestly, I'm just happy to score runs. It doesn't matter what position. The team must win, and as long as I'm contributing to that, I am happy. We are a very young side. Important that we continue to learn. Everyone is really hungry and looking forward to doing that and getting better," he concluded.

--IANS

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