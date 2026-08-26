2nd Test: When a challenge or responsibility comes my way, I really enjoy it, says Siraj

Colombo, Aug 26 (IANS) India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj said he relishes the responsibility of leading the attack and is focused on building pressure on Sri Lanka despite not yet feeling at his best following a two-month break, as India pushed for the remaining two wickets ahead of Day 4 of the Test on Tuesday.

Siraj, who has been an important component of India's pace attack, acknowledged the demands of bowling in the hot and humid conditions but said representing the country makes the physical challenge worthwhile.

“I’ve gotten used to playing in Indian conditions because you play a lot in the sun. But here, being closer to the sea and with the humidity, it’s a bit of a struggle. But for the country, doing all of this is very important,” Siraj told the broadcasters ahead of Day 4’s play.

The fast bowler also spoke about his approach to the responsibility that comes with being one of India's leading pacers. Rather than viewing the role as an additional burden, Siraj said he enjoys the challenge and believes responsibility brings out another dimension in his game.

“Obviously, sir, because I really like responsibility. Whenever a challenge or responsibility comes my way, I really enjoy it, and it brings out a different side of me. So I enjoy that. I don’t put too much burden on my body; I just enjoy it,” he added.

Siraj also shed light on the psychological aspect of fast bowling, particularly when conditions do not offer much assistance. He explained how engaging batters in conversation can be part of his attempt to disturb their concentration and force them out of their comfort zone.

“When a batsman is playing in his comfort zone, it becomes easy for him. When you engage in a bit of conversation, he becomes uncomfortable. When nothing is happening on this wicket, perhaps using this tactic puts something into the batsman’s mind, and then he might play a wrong shot, and you’ll see what happens. I think that’s one of the qualities of a fast bowler that comes from within,” Siraj stated.

Despite his experience, Siraj admitted that he is still searching for his best rhythm after returning from a two-month layoff. Instead of allowing that lack of rhythm to affect his bowling, he has concentrated on keeping things uncomplicated and creating pressure through sustained spells.

“To be honest, I wouldn’t say I’m at a hundred percent from my side because I’ve come back after a two-month break. I’ve been struggling quite a lot with my rhythm in this situation because I haven’t been able to find that rhythm. So I’m just trying to get my rhythm back,” the pacer said.

The pacer said his experience has helped him manage the situation and avoid allowing frustration to translate into loose bowling.

“But whatever I’ve been able to do, I’m using my experience and trying to control myself as much as possible while bowling. Because if I think too much, I’ll leak runs, I’ll come under pressure, and the team will also come under pressure. So my attempt is to keep it simple. If I’m not finding my rhythm, what can I do? I’m just trying to build pressure, build pressure, that’s what I’m trying to do,” Siraj noted.

With Sri Lanka reduced to eight wickets down but still resisting, the immediate objective for India was straightforward: complete the innings and then assess their options.

Asked whether India would enforce the follow-on, Siraj kept the focus firmly on the task at hand rather than looking too far ahead. “Let’s get them all out as quickly as possible, and then we’ll see what the captain decides.”

--IANS

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