2nd Test: We are in the game if we set a decent target, says Kamindu Mendis

Colombo, Aug 27 (IANS) Sri Lanka middle-order batter Kamindu Mendis said he remains confident that his side can pull off a dramatic turnaround in the ongoing second Test against India, provided they set a decent fourth-innings target on a turning five-time pitch.

At the end of day four’s play at the SSC Ground, Sri Lanka had a 16-run lead after reaching 229/6 following the enforced follow-on. Mendis, who made 55, and Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who hit 92, have given Sri Lanka a glimmer of hope by stitching an 115-run stand for the third wicket.

"Yes, actually our plan was to play along and make a partnership after the follow-on. So we thought if we can get more than 150 lead, we can still be in the game. So we are still thinking about scoring some runs in the first session," Mendis said in a chat with broadcasters ahead of day’s play.

Detailing the strategy discussed in the dressing room before stepping out on the field, Mendis stated that Sri Lanka's need is to grind out overs in the morning session to capitalise on deteriorating pitch conditions.

"Play as much as possible, play some more overs and get some lead and then put some pressure on the fifth day in the fourth innings. So it will be tough conditions today as the fifth day of the Test match. So I think we can put some runs on the board. It will be a good sign for us," he noted.

While acknowledging that salvaging a draw would be a positive outcome for the young Sri Lankan outfit, Mendis insisted that an outright fightback remains well within reach, thanks to the turn on offer to their spinners.

"Of course, if we can draw this game, it will be a good thing, and also we still believe if we can get some runs on the board and put some pressure on them, you never know. It's spinning in the wicket right now, and I think we have some good bowlers as well. I still believe if we can get some lead, decent lead, we are still in the game," he added.

--IANS

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