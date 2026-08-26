2nd Test: Sooriyabandara, Mendis defy India as SL fight back to reach 199/3 at tea

Colombo, Aug 26 (IANS) Sri Lanka mounted a spirited response in the second innings of the Test against India, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis putting together a substantial partnership to keep the hosts in the contest after India enforced the follow-on on Day 4, here at the Sinhalese Sports Club. By the end of the second session, Sri Lanka had reached 199 for 3 in 56 overs, reducing the deficit to 16 runs, with Sooriyabandara unbeaten on 90 and Dhananjaya de Silva on 14.

The session began with Sri Lanka at 83/2, still 131 runs behind India. The early dismissal of Kamil Mishara had briefly given India control, but Sooriyabandara and Mendis refused to allow the pressure to build. The pair attacked the Indian spinners and gradually transformed what had been a difficult situation into a genuine fightback.

Sooriyabandara continued to look assured, mixing patience with calculated aggression. His approach was particularly effective against the spin, as he repeatedly used the crease and picked gaps in the field. Mendis complemented him with a positive stroke-making display, taking on the bowling whenever opportunities presented themselves.

Mendis reached his half-century in memorable fashion in the 40th over, pulling a short delivery from Prasidh Krishna over fine leg for six. It was his first fifty of the series and his first against India. He eventually made 55 from 92 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes.

The partnership also carried considerable historical significance. When it crossed the 100-run mark, it became Sri Lanka's 13th century partnership while following on in Test cricket, and only the second against India. The previous instance against India had been the 191-run second-wicket stand between Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis at the same venue in 2017.

Sooriyabandara reached another important milestone soon after. In the 31st over, he brought up his fifty with a boundary off Ravindra Jadeja, advancing down the track and lofting the ball over extra cover. It was his second fifty of the match, making him the first Sri Lankan batter since Danushka Gunathilaka against South Africa in 2018 to score twin fifties in a Test at the SSC in Colombo.

India eventually found the breakthrough through a change of tactics. Prasidh Krishna went short to Kamindu Mendis in the 44th over, and the batter attempted to take on the delivery. Instead, he skied the ball towards square leg, where Shubman Gill produced an excellent running catch to end the 126-run third-wicket partnership.

Mendis' dismissal, however, did not lead to a collapse. Dhananjaya de Silva joined Sooriyabandara, and the pair negotiated India's attack through the remainder of the session.

India tried pace, spin and different field settings, but Sooriyabandara remained increasingly difficult to dislodge. Mohammed Siraj was brought back with Rishabh Pant standing up to the stumps, while India also persisted with Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain. The young spinners struggled to exert the same control that Jadeja had managed earlier.

Sooriyabandara reached 90 off 157 balls by tea, while Dhananjaya had moved to 14 from 35 deliveries. Jadeja remained India's most successful bowler in the innings, finishing the session with figures of 15-1-43-1.

The momentum had clearly shifted by the end of the second session. India had begun the innings with a substantial advantage after enforcing the follow-on, but Sri Lanka's determined batting had reduced the deficit to just 16 runs.

Brief Scores: India 503/9 dec lead Sri Lanka 290 and 199/3 f/o in 56 overs (Pasindu Sooriyabandara 90 not out, Kamindu Mendis 55; Mohammed Siraj 1-8, Ravindra Jadeja 1-43, Prasidh Krishna 1-30) by 14 runs.

--IANS

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