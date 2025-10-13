2nd Test: Heartening to have taken 20 West Indies wickets on a slow pitch, says Washington

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) India’s off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar lauded the collective bowling effort that helped the hosts pick 20 wickets on a slow and docile pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and termed it as ‘very heartening’.

On day four, Kuldeep Yadav followed his first-innings spell of 5-82 with three scalps in the second innings, while Jasprit Bumrah also picked three wickets to bundle out West Indies for 390 in the final session. In a modest chase of 121, India went to stumps at 63/1 in 18 overs.

“On this kind of a wicket, you just need to be a lot patient and try and hit those areas more consistently and that's the only challenge. But obviously, it's good to be bowling long spells and very heartening to have actually taken 20 wickets on a wicket like this. All of the bowlers bowled really well, even the fast bowlers - they bowled their heart out in every single spell. So it's very heartening despite it being slow throughout the game, I'd say,” said Sundar in the post-day press conference.

He also acknowledged the resistance from West Indies batters John Campbell and Shai Hope, who smashed centuries while sharing a superb 177-run stand, as India understood patience and perseverance would be the key to separate the duo. “Honestly, Campbell and Hope played really well. They took their chances. Once the field was spread out, they were really sensible with their game as well. They batted really well, both of them.”

“But the conversation for us was to be really patient and bowl those good deliveries no matter what because that's exactly what's required from us. The result is something that's not in our control, especially on such a wicket. But to bowl those good deliveries consistently and to keep coming in spells after spells and try and be really fresh and give our efforts every single spell is something that we're required to do. I think all of us did that really well.”

It's very rare for Tests in India to go into the fifth day with the hosts’ bowlers being made to toil hard under the bright New Delhi sky. They were on the field for exactly 200 overs since mid of day two, highlighting the physical demands of Test cricket on surfaces that offer little for bowlers.

“One thing for sure is that we've got to be really fit and on top of our game in that aspect. In Test cricket, you honestly expect that, as most of the Test matches to go until the fifth day and challenge you in every way possible. So it's definitely not surprising at all in this format. Yes, it's exciting to be a part of this format and to be playing some very good cricket, especially at the highest level,” added Sundar.

He also drew on lessons from the drawn England series earlier this year, where India’s bowlers endured long spells and spent a lot of time doing ground fielding. “I mean, the England series definitely made us understand what it actually feels like to be on the field for five days.”

“Because even in England, we fielded for about 180-200 overs every game. So, this definitely isn't something very new to us. A lot of you also would have liked if the game got over today. But Jaiswal did his best. On another day, we would have definitely finished it today.”

While many felt that the Indian bowlers could have applied more pressure on the West Indies batters, especially on the last wicket pair of Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales, Sundar insisted the hosts did try changing angles and lines to dismiss them quickly.

“I mean, I'd say we did quite a few different things depending on the batsman. To some of the batsmen, we tried to bowl a little wider and hit the rough. For some players, we tried to be really straight as much as possible and bring the stumps into play.”

“I mean, it's more to do with what kind of batsman there were at the crease and eventually try and bowl to his not-so-strengths and try and make him play as many balls over there and eventually pick wickets over there. I mean, I think we were really patient throughout and we bowled a lot of good deliveries throughout the game. So, I'd say it was a great effort from all of us.”

Sundar further credited Kuldeep Yadav’s wrist spin, fetching eight scalps, for making a difference on a slow pitch. “I think he bowled really well in both innings. We hit those areas really well. Being a wrist spinner, he probably got a bit of purchase here and there as well, and that definitely helped.”

“But yes, I think all the bowlers bowled really well. Even the quicks bowled their heart out. Every single spell they came out to bowl, they bowled really well and their heart out. So yes, as I said, it's really heartening to take 20 wickets in this way.”

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had said that they had asked for a slower pitch and weren’t surprised by its low bounce and minimal turn. Asked about the same, Sundar chose to praise the variety of conditions the Indian team gets to play on in Tests.

“I mean, it's quite different in different venues, isn't it? This, I would say, is a typical Delhi wicket where there's not much bounce and obviously, there wasn't a lot of turn to offer also in this game. But different venues play quite differently and that's the beauty about this format in particular.”

“We play in a lot of different conditions, be it home or away. Obviously, all those conditions and the opposition challenge our skill sets and that's the beauty of this format. We keep going, try and assess what's really required for us to do in those conditions, and anyway, be really on top of the game and do something special for the team.”

It's been a Test where Sundar didn’t get to bat, as India declared their first innings at 518/5, which means his off-spin has been called upon more in the game. For someone like Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has been earmarked for development as an all-rounder in home Tests, not getting to bowl at all in the match has made for a confusing look.

Sundar signed off by saying he remains prepared to bat whenever a chance comes and that the advantage of being an all-rounder is getting more avenues to contribute to the team in a match. “It's just been a blessing, honestly. To be an all-rounder is really heartening because you're always in the game, either with the ball or bat.”

“You have a great opportunity in both skill sets to make an impact for the team and eventually win the game for the team. I mean, I've got to thank God for all the skills he has blessed me with. But obviously, in Test cricket, it's better to have as many all-rounders.”

“I mean, if you go back and see, most of the teams who have dominated Test cricket for many years, I think they've had good quality all-rounders in their line-up. I'd say we've got some really quality all-rounders in our team as well. So, yes, it's just an opportunity to either do something special with the bat or the ball given whatever the team and situation requires and eventually win the game for the country,” he concluded.

