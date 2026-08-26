2nd Test: Dinusha’s century in vain as India bowl out SL for 290, enforce follow-on

Colombo, Aug 26 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s determined resistance finally ended just five overs into the first session of Day 4 as India claimed the last two wickets to dismiss the hosts for 290 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, with Sonal Dinusha’s composed 103 the standout effort in an innings that otherwise struggled to keep pace with India’s imposing first-innings total. The result left Sri Lanka 213 runs behind, prompting India to enforce the follow-on and send the hosts back in to bat immediately.

Sri Lanka had resumed the innings with eight wickets down after surviving a testing final session on Day 3. Dinusha, who had already played the defining innings of the resistance, remained unbeaten alongside Lahiru Kumara as the pair continued to frustrate India.

The left-hander’s vigil eventually produced a deserved hundred. Dinusha reached the landmark in emphatic fashion in the 85th over, taking on Prasidh Krishna’s short delivery and pulling it powerfully in front of square for four. He removed his helmet, kissed his bat and acknowledged the applause after completing his century.

It was another substantial contribution from a batter who has emerged as Sri Lanka’s most dependable performer in the series. Dinusha had made 100 in the first Test and 84 in the next innings, and his latest century made him only the second Sri Lankan batter to score hundreds in his first two Tests against India, according to the statistics in the match commentary. His 103 came from 162 balls, with eight fours and three sixes.

More significantly, Dinusha became the centrepiece of Sri Lanka’s lower-order resistance after the hosts had slipped deep into trouble. His partnership with Keshara Nuwantha had helped Sri Lanka survive through the second half of Day 3, before Nuwantha was eventually removed by Manav Suthar for 18.

Suthar was again among India’s most effective bowlers, finishing with 3/85, while Prasidh Krishna claimed 3/52. Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket, and Saransh Jain, after being denied his maiden Test wicket twice by reviews, finally got his breakthrough on Day 4.

Jain’s first wicket came in the 86th over when Kumara, having remained stubbornly defensive for much of his innings, attempted to attack the spinner. He lifted a flighted delivery towards the off side, but the ball ballooned off the outer half of the bat and Dhruv Jurel completed an excellent diving catch.

Kumara departed for 12 off 58 balls, having played an important supporting role alongside Dinusha. With only Asitha Fernando left, Dinusha continued to shield his final partner and push Sri Lanka towards the follow-on target. The equation, however, remained heavily in India’s favour.

Dinusha finally fell in the 90th over, with Jain producing the classical off-spinner’s dismissal. He tossed the ball up, drew Dinusha forward and induced the outside edge, which Rahul held safely at slip. It gave Jain his second wicket of the innings and completed Sri Lanka’s resistance. The innings had lasted 89.4 overs, with Sri Lanka bowled out for 290.

The innings was notable less for the overall total than for the manner in which Sri Lanka’s lower order refused to surrender. Dinusha’s marathon effort, supported by Nuwantha and Kumara, ensured India had to work considerably harder than the position of the match might have suggested. Yet the damage inflicted earlier in the innings ultimately proved decisive. Sri Lanka could not close the substantial gap to India’s first-innings score, and their total left them 213 runs short.

India therefore exercised their right to enforce the follow-on, meaning Sri Lanka were immediately required to begin their second innings rather than having India bat again.

For India, the morning completed a job that had remained unfinished overnight. For Sri Lanka, the immediate challenge is considerably greater: after fighting for almost 90 overs to reach 290, they must now bat again and survive another innings with the match firmly tilted towards the visitors.

At the heart of Sri Lanka’s resistance, however, was Dinusha. His 103, his second hundred of the series, gave the hosts something to take from an innings otherwise dominated by the prospect of the follow-on. India, meanwhile, will view the dismissal of the last two wickets as the completion of an important first step.

With Sri Lanka trailing by 213 and now facing a second innings, the visitors have put themselves in a commanding position as the match moves into its decisive phase.

Brief Scores: India 503/9 in 138 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 117, Dhruv Jurel 115 not out; Asitha Fernando 4-106, Prabath Jayasuriya 2-132) lead Sri Lanka 290/10 in 89.4 overs (Sonal Dinusha 103, Pasindu Sooriyabandara 80; Prasidh Krishna 3-52, Manav Suthar 3-85) by 213 runs and have enforced a follow-on.

--IANS

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