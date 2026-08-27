2nd Test: Dinusha nears another ton as Sri Lanka extend lead to 170

Colombo, Aug 27 (IANS) Sonal Dinusha continued his exceptional display of composure and technical resilience by guiding Sri Lanka into a position of relative security with a gritty, unbeaten 98 off 195 balls, as the hosts reached 383/8 in 133 overs at tea on day five’s play at the SSC Ground on Thursday, holding an overall lead of 170 runs.

India took only two wickets across two sessions on the final day as Sri Lanka added 54 crucial runs before tea. Battling to keep India at bay, Dinusha walked off to his second standing ovation of the day from the Sri Lankan dressing room, setting up a decisive final session of the match and series.

Resuming after India struck an early blow, Manav Suthar dismissed the patient Keshara Nuwantha. Dinusha anchored the innings with immense patience, combining defensive discipline with calculated strokeplay, especially by showcasing various sweep shots in his repertoire.

He received solid support from tailender Lahiru Kumara, who is unbeaten on two off 56 balls and crafted a resilient blockathon that frustrated the tiring Indian bowlers during the afternoon session. Although Suthar managed to break through early in that period, India struggled to find clear chances for more wickets and to end Sri Lanka’s stubborn innings.

Veteran left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja provided the second breakthrough of the session, removing Prabath Jayasuriya for two after he was caught at slip. But India’s hopes of quickly mopping up the tail were stymied by Kumara, who absorbed 56 deliveries for his unbeaten knock.

He survived a close run-out chance when a wide throw from Prasidh Krishna allowed him to dive back safely, while also edging past a vacant second slip off Saransh Jain. At the other end, Dinusha masterfully managed the strike and capitalised on any rare boundary opportunities.

The left-hander repeatedly used the reverse sweep against Jain and Jadeja to relieve pressure, while also employing late cuts and paddling shots with precision, nearing another century in the series. Although India rotated their bowlers effectively and positioned close-in fielders, their efforts were thwarted by Dinusha's resilient defensive display and a pitch that offered minimal assistance.

Brief Scores: India 503/9d in 138 overs trail Sri Lanka 290 and 383/8 f/o in 133 overs (Sonal Dinusha 98 not out, Pasindu Sooriyabandara 92; Manav Suthar 3-105, Ravindra Jadeja 2-90) by 170 runs

--IANS

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