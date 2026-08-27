2nd Test: Adaptability key to thrive on less supportive SSC pitch, says Manav Suthar

Colombo, Aug 27 (IANS) India’s left-arm spinner Manav Suthar said adaptability has become key to thriving on a less supportive pitch in the ongoing second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), after conditions proved drastically different from the spin-friendly track in Galle.

“100 percent, it was quite different. In the last Test match, the wicket was very supportive, you could say it was spin-friendly. This wicket is kind of less supportive, it is playing better and the experience has been good. There were different lines, different pace, and you had to adjust according to the wicket. Here it is different, there are different plans, so 100 percent it is different," Suthar said in a chat with broadcasters ahead of day five’s play.

Suthar described how, during the first innings, he created dot-ball pressure through an aggressive field, which ultimately led Keshara Nuwantha to make a mistake.

"At that time, the main focus was to create as much pressure as possible. There was pressure from the field as well because we knew that maybe this could be the last batting pair. So the plan was to create as much pressure as we could. The fielders were up, so the attempt was to maintain that pressure and then he played a loose shot, and we got the wicket," he said.

Suthar also revealed that a key conversation with his captain, Shubman Gill, proved decisive in accounting for Pasindu Sooriyabandara. "That was completely different. On the last ball, he had an umpire's call, there was bat involved and he was given out.

“Before that, we had a conversation, I spoke with the captain, and he told me that maybe he could step out. So I was ready for that. All kudos to the captain as well because he told me that maybe he could step out. As soon as I bowled that ball, he stepped out and I got the wicket."

Asked if reading the batter's charge was down to pure instinct, Suthar added, "Instinct mostly because his game plan was like that. He was playing in a slightly dominating manner, so I thought that maybe he could step out on this ball. That was the plan (of bowling slightly wide)."

Addressing India's approach to Sonal Dinusha, who has been a thorn in the flesh, Suthar reiterated that restricting the run flow remains the team's primary weapon on responsive tracks.

"The plan is to take as much help as possible from the wicket, and put a little bit of a check on his scoring shots. That's where chances are created. When the runs don't come, mostly the plan will be to create as much pressure as possible with dot balls and give away fewer runs in the field. So that is the plan," he said.

On whether the defensive approach adopted by Dinusha and Keshara shifted India's plans, Suthar stated, "Whatever their game plan is, our focus is simply to try and take wickets as quickly as possible. According to that, the plan is to be a little attacking, or whatever the situation is in the match, we will follow that accordingly."

Refusing to evaluate his own progress individually, Suthar signed off by saying, "No, I wouldn't give myself any marks, but 100 percent I'm enjoying it because as a team we are also growing. We have been doing well over the last two Test matches, and here also it is going well. So I'm very happy about that, and I'm very happy with the way the team is playing."

--IANS

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