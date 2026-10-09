2nd T20I: Motie replaces Forde as WI elect to bowl in Ranchi

Ranchi, Oct 9 (IANS) The West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second T20I of the series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

West Indies captain Shai Hope said his side opted to bowl first, taking into account the wet conditions and the possibility of them worsening as the evening progresses. He acknowledged the quick turnaround between matches and said the team was keen to learn from its mistakes and come back stronger. Hope also confirmed one change to the West Indies playing XI with Gudakesh Motie coming in for Matthew Forde.

"We are going to bowl first, this time around. We gotta look at the conditions; it's wet and will get worse in the evening. Quick turnaround, trying to learn from the mistakes. Just come back stronger. It's already a bit wet, so it's going to get even worse as the evening goes on. We're just going to try to put them under pressure with the ball and then chase them down. It's about trying to learn from the mistakes we made in the first game. Especially against a quality side like India, you can't really give them too many chances. We've got to make sure we put that game behind us quickly and come back stronger today. One change. Matthew Forde is out, and Gudakesh Motie is in. Everyone's probably going to get a go on this tour," said Hope after the toss.

India captain Shreyas Iyer said his team would have preferred to bowl first as well, but stressed the need to adapt quickly to the conditions. He said the focus was on maintaining high standards throughout the 40 overs and challenging themselves to improve, adding that India would field an unchanged playing XI.

"We were looking to bowl first as well; we will have to adapt quickly. We have talked about maintaining standards for 40 overs. We want to challenge ourselves to get better. We are going with the same team," said Iyer.

Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

--IANS

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