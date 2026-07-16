2nd ODI: Archer, Atkinson pick three each as England bundle out India for 233 despite Kohli, Iyer fifties

Cardiff, July 16 (IANS) A dramatic middle-order collapse saw India being bundled out for a below-par 233 in 44 overs, despite half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, in the second ODI against England at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.

England pace spearheads Jofra Archer (3-47) and Gus Atkinson (3-50) did the maximum damage as India imploded spectacularly, losing their last seven wickets for just 55 runs after being comfortably placed at 178/3 at one stage. England's pacers dominated the proceedings, accounting for nine wickets in the innings.

While skipper Shubman Gill provided a brisk start, Rohit Sharma struggled for rhythm. Kohli (65 off 66 balls) then anchored the innings with a well-crafted half-century, and Iyer (66 off 71 balls) waged a lone battle. A late, explosive cameo by Jasprit Bumrah (20 not out off 13 balls) gave the visitors a much-needed push towards the end.

But Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood (2-52) cleaned up the tail to leave England chasing a target of 234 runs to level the three-match series. Put into bat first, Gill and Rohit started cautiously against the pace duo of Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood. Gill hit the first boundary of the innings by elegantly flicking Mahmood through mid-wicket, while Rohit was dropped on five when Gus dropped a tough chance off his mistimed pull at fine leg off Archer.

Gill, however, found his rhythm quickly. After surviving an LBW review, he responded immediately by charging Mahmood for a boundary over cover. He looked in sublime touch, hitting Archer for consecutive boundaries in the fifth over and repeating the feat against Mahmood in the sixth over.

The reintroduction of Atkinson in the eighth over brought the crucial breakthrough for England - Gill drove a half-volley firmly in the air, and Ben Duckett took a sharp, diving catch to his right at cover to dismiss him for 31.

Kohli walked in and wasted no time, getting off the mark with a crisp straight drive for four off Archer. He continued his aggressive intent against Atkinson in the 10th over, whipping him over mid-on and drilling a trademark cover drive for back-to-back boundaries.

Rohit, who had been relatively quiet, broke the shackles in the 12th over by pulling Atkinson over deep square leg for the first six of the innings. Kohli maintained the pressure on Adil Rashid, finding the fence with a late cut and a well-executed sweep to reach an unbeaten 29 off 25 balls before the drinks break came.

But shortly after that, Rohit got a top-edge on a sweep off Will Jacks and gave Jos Buttler a simple catch after moving to his left to fall for 26, while Ishan Kishan’s struggles ended with him toe-ending a pull to Sam Curran, who completed a sharp grab off his own bowling.

With Iyer starting well, Kohli marched forward to dispatch Curran down the ground for four and bring up his fifty off 50 balls. Just when the partnership between Kohli and Iyer was looking dangerous, England skipper Harry Brook brought back his premier pacer Archer, and the move paid rich dividends in the 32nd over.

Kohli got a top edge while trying to whip a back-of-a-length delivery, and Rashid ran in from third man to complete a fine catch and dismiss him for 65. One brought two for England as Washington Sundar, struggling with a hamstring issue, couldn’t move much while pulling and lobbed it behind Buttler for an easy catch off Mahmood.

Though Iyer got his fifty in 42 balls by pulling Archer for six and continued to wage a lone battle, India’s slide continued as Archer dismissed Axar Patel, who got a feather edge to Buttler while attempting to guide a sharp, rising delivery over the keeper’s head. On the very next ball, Shivam Dube was dismissed for a golden duck after chipping a length delivery straight back to Archer, who took a sharp return catch in his follow-through.

Gurnoor Brar flashed hard at a wide delivery from Mahmood and was caught at sweeper cover. Bumrah sent the Cardiff crowd into a frenzy by taking Mahmood to the cleaners in an 18-run 43rd over. He hit consecutive boundaries -- a top-edged pull over the keeper followed by a powerful whip through mid-wicket, before smashing a short delivery over deep square leg for a magnificent six.

But India’s late charge was halted in the next over when Atkinson had Iyer poking at a good-length delivery outside the off-stump, but Iyer could only edge behind. Two balls later, Atkinson ended India’s innings by sending Prasidh Krishna’s leg stump for a toss, as England completed a clinical bowling show.

Brief scores:

India 233 all out in 44 overs (Shreyas Iyer 66, Virat Kohli 65; Jofra Archer 3-47, Gus Atkinson 3-50) against England

--IANS

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