June 18, 2026 6:53 PM हिंदी

2026 FIFA WC: 'We could have built a bigger advantage'. Colombia's Lorenzo rues missed chances despite 3-1 win

'We could have built a bigger advantage'. Colombia's Nestor Lorenzo rues missed chances despite 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in their opening Group K match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.in Mexico City. Photo credit: FIFA

Mexico City, June 18 (IANS) Colombia head coach Nestor Lorenzo admitted his side fell short of their best level despite securing a convincing 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan in their opening Group K match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Goals from Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz, and Jaminton Campaz helped Colombia begin their campaign on a winning note at the Mexico City Stadium on Wednesday. The result moved the South American side to the top of Group K ahead of their second match against DR Congo next week.

Despite the comfortable scoreline, Lorenzo felt his team should have made greater use of their opportunities, particularly in the opening half. “In the first half, we could have built a bigger advantage. We lacked finishing,” Lorenzo said after the match, as quoted by Xinhua.

The Colombian coach noted that his players were often too cautious in possession and failed to turn promising moves into clear scoring opportunities. “Sometimes there was too much possession and too much fear of losing the ball. Nobody was finishing the moves,” he added.

More than 80,000 spectators packed the stadium, with a large majority dressed in Colombia’s colours and creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the contest. While Lorenzo appreciated the passionate support, he admitted the occasion may also have placed extra pressure on some members of his squad.

“It is a beautiful energy, but emotionally it weighed on some of the players,” Lorenzo said. “I think it had to do with the emotional burden of the first game and also with the responsibility of being favourites.”

Lorenzo also defended captain James Rodriguez after the veteran playmaker endured a relatively quiet outing and was replaced in the 72nd minute.

“It wasn’t his best match, but he didn’t have a bad game,” the Colombia coach said. “They closed the spaces where James usually operates. He wasn’t the protagonist, but in possession, he gave us a lot.”

Colombia will now turn their attention to their second Group K fixture against DR Congo in Guadalajara on Tuesday, looking to build on a winning start and move closer to the knockout stages.

--IANS

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