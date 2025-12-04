December 04, 2025 4:48 PM हिंदी

1st Test: Rachin, Latham's tons help NZ take 481-run lead over WI at stumps on Day 3

1st Test: Rachin, Latham's tons help NZ take 481-run lead over WI at stumps on Day 3

Christchurch, Dec 4 (IANS) Centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Tom Latham put New Zealand in command in the opening Test as the hosts ended Day 3 on 417/4, taking a 481-run lead over the West Indies here at the Hagley Oval on Thursday.

New Zealand began the third day at 32/0, already 96 runs ahead of the West Indies. By stumps, they had piled on 385 runs on the back of a dominant 279-run partnership between Rachin (176) and Latham (145).

Starting the day, Latham and Devon Conway extended their overnight partnership to 84 before Conway cut a delivery straight to deep point off Ojay Shields, who later removed Kane Williamson for 9. At that stage, New Zealand were 100/2 and leading by 164 runs.

The West Indies, however, wouldn’t find another breakthrough until late in the final session, as Rachin and Latham went on an all-out assault. Rachin raced to a 52-ball half-century, while Latham cruised to his 14th Test hundred at the stroke of Tea. Rachin closed the session with a boundary that carried him to 70 off 75, the pair having added 133 runs in just 27.1 overs at a rapid clip.

The lead surpassed 300 in the very first over after Tea, with Rachin reaching to his fourth Test century by striking three boundaries in the opening two overs and bringing up his ton from just 107 deliveries.

By the time the second new ball was due and taken immediately, New Zealand were already 400 ahead, with Ravindra overtaking Latham on the scoreboard. Kemar Roach finally broke the deadly 279-run partnership with an inswinger that brushed Latham’s inside edge as he reached out for a drive. Rachin later fell to a surprise yorker from Shields.

But despite those late breakthroughs, New Zealand still amassed 184 runs in the final session, leaving the West Indies facing a huge task.

Brief scores: New Zealand 231 & 417/4 (Rachin Ravindra 176, Tom Latham 145; Kemar Roach 2-61) lead West Indies 167 by 481 runs

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Rajnath Singh, Russian counterpart Belousov lay wreath at National War Memorial

Rajnath Singh, Russian counterpart Belousov lay wreath at National War Memorial

Pakistan: Imran Khan approaches Islamabad court, seeks permission for medical tests (File image)

Pakistan: Imran Khan approaches Islamabad court, seeks permission for medical tests

Bhagalpur handicraft fair: Women entrepreneurs shine, govt schemes transform their fortunes (Photo: IANS)

Bhagalpur handicraft fair: Women entrepreneurs shine, govt schemes transform their fortunes

Road accident kills one, injures 12 in eastern Afghanistan (File image)

Road accident kills one, injures 12 in eastern Afghanistan

India delivers Influenza and Meningitis vaccines to Afghanistan

India delivers Influenza and Meningitis vaccines to Afghanistan

‘Govt follows protocol’: BJP respond after Rahul Gandhi remarks on Oppn-Putin meeting (Photo: IANS)

‘Govt follows protocol’: BJP respond after Rahul Gandhi remarks on Oppn-Putin meeting

Moscow 2001: Putin was first international leader Narendra Modi met as Gujarat CM

Moscow 2001: Putin was first international leader Narendra Modi met as Gujarat CM

Pakistan’s steady march into authoritarianism (Photo: IANS)

Shrinking freedom: Pakistan’s steady march into authoritarianism (IANS Analysis)

S&P upgrades India’s insolvency regime to group B on stronger creditor protection

S&P upgrades India’s insolvency regime on stronger creditor protection

PhonePe's Pincode to focus exclusively on B2B business solutions for merchants

PhonePe's Pincode to focus exclusively on B2B business solutions for merchants