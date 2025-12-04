1st Test: Rachin, Latham's tons help NZ take 481-run lead over WI at stumps on Day 3

Christchurch, Dec 4 (IANS) Centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Tom Latham put New Zealand in command in the opening Test as the hosts ended Day 3 on 417/4, taking a 481-run lead over the West Indies here at the Hagley Oval on Thursday.

New Zealand began the third day at 32/0, already 96 runs ahead of the West Indies. By stumps, they had piled on 385 runs on the back of a dominant 279-run partnership between Rachin (176) and Latham (145).

Starting the day, Latham and Devon Conway extended their overnight partnership to 84 before Conway cut a delivery straight to deep point off Ojay Shields, who later removed Kane Williamson for 9. At that stage, New Zealand were 100/2 and leading by 164 runs.

The West Indies, however, wouldn’t find another breakthrough until late in the final session, as Rachin and Latham went on an all-out assault. Rachin raced to a 52-ball half-century, while Latham cruised to his 14th Test hundred at the stroke of Tea. Rachin closed the session with a boundary that carried him to 70 off 75, the pair having added 133 runs in just 27.1 overs at a rapid clip.

The lead surpassed 300 in the very first over after Tea, with Rachin reaching to his fourth Test century by striking three boundaries in the opening two overs and bringing up his ton from just 107 deliveries.

By the time the second new ball was due and taken immediately, New Zealand were already 400 ahead, with Ravindra overtaking Latham on the scoreboard. Kemar Roach finally broke the deadly 279-run partnership with an inswinger that brushed Latham’s inside edge as he reached out for a drive. Rachin later fell to a surprise yorker from Shields.

But despite those late breakthroughs, New Zealand still amassed 184 runs in the final session, leaving the West Indies facing a huge task.

Brief scores: New Zealand 231 & 417/4 (Rachin Ravindra 176, Tom Latham 145; Kemar Roach 2-61) lead West Indies 167 by 481 runs

