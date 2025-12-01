1st ODI: I visualise the game a lot, it helps me relax and play out there, says Kohli after helping India beat SA

Ranchi, Nov 30 (IANS) Virat Kohli returned to action with a bang, scoring a century in the first ODI against South Africa, and said he did his usual stuff of physical fitness and visualisation, which helped him land on his feet at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

India put up a commanding first innings total, driven by a superb century from Virat Kohli (135 off 120 balls) and vital fifties from Rohit Sharma (57, 51b) and K.L. Rahul (60, 56b).

The experienced pair stitched together a fluent 136-run stand, taking the pressure off after the early setback as India posted a massive 398/8 in 50 overs. They then came back to bundle out South Africa for 332 and win the match by 17 runs with Matthew Breetzke (72, 80b), Marco Jansen (70, 39b), and Corbin Bosch (67, 51b) making it a close affair.

But the spotlight was firmly on Virat Kohli; he struck 11 boundaries and seven sixes. "Today was really nice to get into the game like that. Pitch played decently for 20-25 overs before slowing down. I just wanted to play the ball and enjoy the game of cricket. It was about enjoying, and when you get a start, then the experience kicks in, and you're able to build an innings," said Kohli, who was adjudged as Player of the Match.

Kohli said he is not a believer in doing a lot of preparation ahead of a series.

"I've never been a believer in a lot of prep. All my cricket has been mental. I work physically very hard, as long as my fitness levels are up, and then you visualise batting and feeling well, it's good. I wanted to get hold of conditions in Ranchi," said Kohli after the match.

He said he visualised the game, and that helped him get ready for the first ODI after a few months.

"I visualise the game a lot. When I think about the game, if I see myself being intense and sharp, I know I can relax and play out there. I've played 300-odd ODI games and so much cricket; if you're in touch with the game and are able to hit balls in practice, if you bat for an hour or two in the nets, you know you're good. If you're out of form, you want to play more in the nets. Other than that, it's about being mentally ready and enjoying the game," said Kohli.

--IANS

bsk/