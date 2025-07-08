Flash floods hit Nepal-China border, 18 missing

Kathmandu, July 8 (IANS) As many as 18 people are missing following sudden flash floods that struck Nepal's Rasuwa district early on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

The missing included three police personnel, nine civilians, and six Chinese nationals, according to the Assistant Chief District Officer of Rasuwa.

Additionally, according to the official, the massive flood swept away the Nepal-China Friendship Bridge and several newly imported electric vehicles (EVs) parked at the dry port.

"The flood has swept away the Friendship Bridge and several EVs at the dry port. There is suspicion that some people were inside vehicles when the flood hit, but that is yet to be confirmed," leading Nepalese newspaper The Kathmandu Post, quoted Arjun Paudel, chief district officer of Rasuwa, as saying.

He mentioned that many individuals caught in the flood, including security personnel, who were involved in the rescue operation, were brought to safety.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday took to his social media, stating that the government is on "war footing" to rescue those impacted by the flood.

"The government has mobilised resources at a war footing to rescue those affected by the flood in the Trishuli River (The Bhotekoshi River becomes Trishuli downstream). Several lives have been lost, some people are still missing, and the damage to property is extensive," the Prime Minister said.

Oli offered condolences to the citizens who lost their lives and expressed sympathy to those who were affected by the disaster.

"At this tragic moment, I am taking regular reports from the Security Agency about rescue operations happening in the affected areas by postponing scheduled programs except for essentials. I have directed authorities to ensure there is no shortfall in the government's response. Emergency assistance is being closely coordinated in vulnerable areas," he added.

Furthermore, Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs has called for an emergency meeting in response to the flood, which led to widespread devastation in the Rasuwa district.

Additionally, a joint meeting of the Central Security Committee and the Executive Committee of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has been scheduled for Tuesday, according to the Home Minister's Secretariat.

