1,511 illegal Delhi colonies being regularised on 'as is, where is basis': Manohar Lal

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday announced the regularisation of 1,511 "unauthorised colonies" of Delhi on "as is, where is" basis, a decision offering relief to 45 lakh migrant residents of these colonies that came up in violation of building bye-laws over the past three to four decades.

Addressing a joint press briefing with the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Lal said the "legal tag" for the houses in these unplanned colonies will help their residents avail benefits offered by the PM Uday Yojana -- for loan against property, permission for fresh construction as per law and start of development projects.

The Union Minister said the existing structures will be recognised, while future constructions must adhere strictly to Municipal Corporation norms.

"For faster processing, all these colonies have been treated as residential," he added.

There are 1,731 unplanned colonies in the national capital.

Of these, 1,511 colonies on Tuesday were declared as eligible for regularisation. The rest have failed to make the cut as these are either built on non-confirming areas or green zones like the Delhi Ridge or river bed or located close to monuments in violation of the archaeological provisions.

The regularisation of "unauthorised colonies" also marks the fulfilment of a major poll promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party in its election 'Sankalp Patra' for Delhi. These colonies are home to more than 10 lakh migrant families, mostly from Purvanchal, Uttarakhand and other northern states.

Manohar Lal said that on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the formalities for inspection and handing over conveyance deeds to house owners in these colonies have been reduced to minimal.

"Now, all the formalities shall be carried out by the Delhi Revenue Department, reducing the role of the Delhi Development Authority and other agencies," the Union Minister said, adding the circle rates of Delhi government will be applicable for documentation in all colonies.

He said that the people of Delhi have faced long-standing urban challenges, many of which remained unresolved due to a lack of coordination between agencies and governments in the past.

He reaffirmed that the government remains committed to systematic and phased urban reforms for Delhi's residents.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta thanked Prime Minister Modi for the major relief to residents of these 1,511 colonies.

"The application process will begin from April 24, A seven-day timeline for GIS survey, a 15-day process to address deficiencies in applications, and a 45-day deadline for issuing conveyance deeds have been set," the Chief Minister said.

"The Central government and the Delhi government have together removed 22 major obstacles in this process so that millions of families can receive their due rights without delay, pendency, or hassle. At the same time, small shops up to 20 square metres will also be regularised with conditions, providing relief to small traders as well," she added.

Manohar Lal also elaborated on the proposed Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy close to Metro and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors to increasing the stock of housing units in the national capital.

"Under the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy, planned, high-density, and mixed-use development will be promoted in nearly 207 square km of area within a 500-metre radius around Metro and RRTS corridors. This will open the path to affordable housing arrangements, better connectivity, and an easier life, especially serving as a major support for poor and middle-class families," the Chief Minister added.

--IANS

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