Manasi Parekh hints at new projects: Happiest when I’m swimming in my sea of scripts

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) National Award-winning actress Manasi Parekh has shared a glimpse into her creative world, revealing that she finds her greatest joy while exploring new scripts and characters.

Manasi, who is also a producer, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images of herself lying on the floor surrounded by numerous printed script pages and notebooks spread all around her.

The 39-year-old actress posted about being surrounded by stories and ideas, calling it the happiest space for an actor and producer. She said that diving into scripts allows her to discover new worlds, emotions and collaborations.

“So many stories, so many characters..I am happiest when I am swimming in my sea of scripts… new worlds, new emotions and new collaborations!” Manasi wrote in the caption.

She also teased that several exciting announcements are on the way and urged fans to stay tuned for upcoming projects.

“Can’t wait to announce fun projects soon #actorslife #producerlife #staytuned,” said the actress.

Mansi made her acting debut in the serial Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi in 2004, but gained popularity through India Calling in 2005.

Manasi also appeared in the show Gulaal. She was also seen in shows like Remote Control and Laughter Ke Phatke. In April 2012, she appeared in the Tamil romance film Leelai alongside actor Shiv Panditt.

Manasi made her Hindi debut with Yeh Kaisi Life, which premiered at the IFFI Festival in Goa.

In 2019, she made her debut as a producer with the Gujarati web series Do Not Disturb. A year later, she made her debut in Gujarati cinema with Golkeri. At the 70th National Film Awards, she won the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2024 for her portrayal of Monghi in the film Kutch Express, becoming the first Gujarati actress to receive this honor.

Her next horror comedy film Jhamkudi, was a commercial success.

Manasi’s latest release is Jab Khuli Kitaab directed by Saurabh Shukla. It is a cinematic adaptation of Shukla's own stage play of the same name. The film stars Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia as an elderly couple who decide to seek a divorce after 50 years of marriage.

