Shankar Mahadevan to late Zakir Hussain: My musical journey would’ve been nothing without him

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) On late tabla maestro Zakir Hussain’s 75th birth anniversary on Tuesday, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan penned a heartfelt note celebrating their long musical association, saying he feels blessed to have spent 25 years playing, travelling and learning from the legendary percussionist.

Mahadevan took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring him and the late tabla maestro. In the image, Zakir Hussain could be seen tying a band on Mahadevan’s hand.

Mahadevan captioned the post: “Am so blessed to have spent 25 years playing , travelling , learning from him … my musical journey would have been nothing without him ! Happy 75th birthday @zakirhq9 .. you are always there with us !! Love you.”

Ustad Zakir Hussain Qureshi was the eldest son of esteemed tabla player Alla Rakha. He was widely regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation and one of its finest percussionists.

He was awarded the United States National Endowment for the Arts' National Heritage Fellowship, the highest award given to traditional artists and musicians. He was also given the Government of India's Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1990 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship, Ratna Sadsya, in 2018. Hussain received nine Grammy Award nominations, winning four times, including three in 2024.

Hussain died aged 73 on in December 2024 in California, from complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Talking about Mahadevan, who is part of the Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy trio that makes music for Indian films. He got his early fame as an Indi-pop star with his fusion of Carnatic, Hindustani, and Jazz. At that time, his non-film album, Breathless topped the Indian music charts in 1998. He won one Grammy Award and received three nominations.

Mahadevan has lent his vocal prowess and compositions to many Bollywood songs that blend classical depth with modern energy, which includes “Mitwa” from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, “Kajra Re” from Bunty Aur Babli, and “Gallan Goodiyaan” from Dil Dhadakne Do to name a few.

--IANS

dc/