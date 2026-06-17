'12 Years Of Surakshit Bharat: PM Modi says 'India’s defence capabilities witnessed significant transformation'

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India’s defence capabilities have witnessed significant transformation over the last decade, guided by the vision of self-reliance and powered by innovation, technology, and indigenous manufacturing.

PM Modi took to 'X' with the hashtag '#12YearsOfSurakshitBharat' and said, "India’s defence capabilities have witnessed significant transformation over the last decade, guided by the vision of self-reliance and powered by innovation, technology, and indigenous manufacturing."

PM Modi also shared a thread by 'MyGovIndia', which gives a glimpse of the strides India has made in the defence sector over the last 12 years.

MyGovIndia said, "The future belongs to nations that invest early in capability, technology, and resilience. India's defence journey over the last 12 years offers a compelling example of this principle in action. Across air, land, and naval domains, India has expanded indigenous capabilities, technologies, and accelerated its journey towards self-reliance."

MyGovIndia said that Tejas has become a symbol of India's growing aerospace capabilities and defence self-reliance. "Tejas has become a symbol of India's growing aerospace capabilities and defence self-reliance. Developed by HAL, it demonstrated that India can design and build its own fighter jets. With the induction of Tejas Mk-1A and the development of Mk-2, India is strengthening a robust indigenous combat aviation ecosystem," MyGovIndia added.

Akash missile system has emerged as a key pillar of India's air defence architecture.

"The Akash missile system has emerged as a key pillar of India's air defence architecture. Operational with the armed forces and gaining international interest, it showcases India's growing defence capabilities. The next-generation Akash-NG further enhances performance with faster reaction times, improved target tracking, and stronger interception capability," it added.

Pinaka also transformed India’s artillery capabilities with its mobility, precision, and indigenous design.

"Pinaka has transformed India’s artillery capabilities with its mobility, precision, and indigenous design. Developed to deliver rapid and effective battlefield support, the system has continuously evolved with enhanced range and strike accuracy. Today, Pinaka stands as a key pillar of India's artillery strength," MyGovIndia added.

On Agni-V, it said, "Agni-V marked a major milestone in India's strategic defence capabilities. With the successful testing of Agni-V equipped with MIRV technology, a single missile can carry multiple warheads aimed at different targets. This achievement places India among a select group of nations with this advanced capability, strengthening India's strategic deterrence," it added.

India’s successful hypersonic missile technology test represents a major milestone in its strategic defence capabilities. "This breakthrough places India among a select group of nations shaping the future of advanced warfare technologies," it added.

The induction of INS Arihant marked a historic milestone in India’s strategic defence journey. "By completing the nuclear triad, India gained a credible sea-based nuclear deterrence alongside land and air capabilities. This significantly strengthened the nation's second-strike capability, enhanced strategic stability, and reinforced India's long-term security architecture," it added.

INS Vikrant serves as a floating airbase and a symbol of technological achievement. "INS Vikrant represents the rise of India’s indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. As the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, it serves as a floating airbase and a symbol of technological achievement. Its induction places India among a select group of nations capable of designing and building aircraft carriers," it added.

"India’s naval modernisation has accelerated through indigenous platforms such as Project 17A stealth frigates, Project 15B destroyers, and Kalvari-class submarines. These advanced systems have strengthened maritime security, air defence, anti-submarine warfare, and underwater combat capabilities across strategic waters," it added.

From the globally acclaimed BrahMos missile to Astra and Rudram, India has built a robust indigenous missile ecosystem.

"These systems have enhanced strike capability, beyond-visual-range engagement, and anti-radar operations, reinforcing India’s position as a growing force in advanced defence technologies," it added.

"The C-295 programme marks a new chapter in India’s aerospace journey. Beyond enhancing tactical airlift capabilities, it is helping build a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem, expanding private-sector participation, and strengthening indigenous aviation expertise, reinforcing the vision of an Aatmanirbhar defence industry," it added.

--IANS

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