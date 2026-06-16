'12 years of Naya Bharat Nirman’: PM Modi reiterates focus on next-gen infrastructure

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Marking '12 years of Naya Bharat Nirman,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the past decade has witnessed record infrastructure development across the country and reaffirmed the government's commitment to building next-generation infrastructure to realise the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat.'

Taking to X with the hashtag #12YearsOfNayaBharatNirman, Prime Minister Modi stated, "The last decade has witnessed record infrastructure upgrading. We are committed to building next-generation infrastructure for the people of our nation to realise our vision of a Viksit Bharat."

The Prime Minister also shared a thread posted by 'MyGovIndia,' highlighting the country's infrastructure achievements over the last 12 years.

"The strength of a nation is reflected in its ability to connect people, markets, and opportunities. India's infrastructure transformation over the last 12 years has accelerated mobility, strengthened logistics, and unlocked new avenues of growth. Greater connectivity is not only reducing distances but also expanding opportunities and strengthening the foundations of a more prosperous India," the MyGovIndia post said.

According to the thread, India's road infrastructure has witnessed unprecedented growth over the past 12 years. The length of National Highways increased from 91,287 km to 1,46,572 km, while the pace of highway construction nearly tripled from 12 km per day to 34 km per day.

More than 55,000 km of highways have been added during this period, significantly enhancing mobility and economic activity across the country.

The post further highlighted the rapid expansion of India's railway infrastructure. Broad gauge electrification has increased from 20 per cent in 2014 to 99.6 per cent in 2026, making India one of the world's largest electrified railway networks. A total of 69,873 route kilometres of rail tracks have been electrified, while 25 states have achieved 100 per cent railway electrification.

In addition, over 1,330 Amrit Bharat stations are being developed and modernised.

MyGovIndia also noted that Vande Bharat trains have transformed rail travel through improved speed, comfort, and efficiency. At present, 164 Vande Bharat train services operate across 274 districts. Nearly four crore passengers travelled on these services during FY26, representing a 34 per cent annual increase. The recently launched Vande Bharat Sleeper trains have further strengthened long-distance connectivity, recording full occupancy and serving more than 1.2 lakh passengers within just three months of operation.

Urban transportation has also undergone a major transformation, with India's metro network expanding from 248 km in 2014 to 1,155 km in 2026. Metro services, which were available in only five cities in 2014, now operate in 26 cities. Daily ridership has increased from 28 lakh to over one crore commuters, significantly improving urban mobility.

The post further highlighted the achievements of the UDAN scheme, which has made air travel more accessible and affordable. The number of operational airports has increased from 74 to 164, while 663 UDAN routes now connect 95 airports, heliports, and water aerodromes. These developments have strengthened last-mile air connectivity and helped India become the world's third-largest domestic aviation market.

India's ports have also recorded significant progress. Major ports handled a record 915 million tonnes of cargo in FY26, while average turnaround time was reduced from 96 hours to 49.5 hours. Under the Sagarmala programme, 315 projects worth Rs 1.57 crore have been completed, enhancing the country's maritime infrastructure and logistics capabilities.

Highlighting India's growing maritime strength, the post stated that nine Indian ports now rank among the world's top 100 ports. Visakhapatnam Port has also secured a place among the world's top 20 container ports. Cargo movement through inland waterways has increased by nearly 700 per cent, rising from MTPA in 2014 to 145.50 MTPA in 2025.

The thread further noted that waterways are emerging as a key pillar of multimodal connectivity. India has notified 111 National Waterways, creating a network of 20,187 km. Currently, 32 waterways are operational, while 17 Ro-Pax and passenger ferry projects worth Rs 706 crore have improved connectivity and benefited more than 35 lakh passengers across the country.

--IANS

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