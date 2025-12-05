11th India International Science Festival to begin from tomorrow, showcase science-led progress

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) The 11th India International Science Festival (IISF) is set to commence from tomorrow and will showcase science-led progress in the country, the government said on Friday.

The IISF 2025 will be held from December 6 to 9 in Panchkula, Haryana.

The event aims to bridge traditional knowledge systems with modern scientific research, thereby strengthening the link between India’s indigenous knowledge heritage and contemporary scientific inquiry.

“IISF 2025 continues a decade-long national effort to place science at the centre of India’s development agenda,” the government said in an official statement.

Launched in 2015, the festival has established itself as a major platform for scientific exchange, innovation, outreach, and public engagement, consistently expanding its scale through diverse programmes, wide participation, and landmark initiatives across each edition.

“The 2025 festival builds on this legacy by aligning science, technology, and innovation with national priorities, strengthening cooperation among ministries, research institutions, academia, industry, and civil society. IISF 2025 reinforces India’s commitment to science-led progress and supports the country’s broader vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the statement said.

The theme of IISF 2025 is Vigyan Se Samruddhi: for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and it aims to celebrate and advance the spirit of science-led growth for a self-reliant and prosperous India.

It places science at the centre of national development and highlights the role of scientific applications in strengthening self-reliance and economic growth.

Further, IISF 2025 will focus on five broad themes: science, technology, and ecology of North-West India and the Himalayan region; science for society and education; Atmanirbhar Bharat through science and technology; biotechnology and bio-economy; and integration of traditional knowledge with modern science.

The event will feature more than 150 technical and thematic sessions across science, technology, and innovation. It will span five thematic focus areas, including biotechnology, space, AI, and traditional knowledge integration.

