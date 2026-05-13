11 guides reach Everest summit as Nepal opens 2026 spring climbing season

Kathmandu, May 13 (IANS) Eleven climbers reached the summit of Mount Everest on Wednesday as they completed fixing the ropes, officially opening the route to the world’s highest peak for the spring 2026 climbing season.

The Department of Tourism said in a statement that the rope-fixing team successfully reached the summit of Everest at 10:25 am on Wednesday, paving the way for climbers attempting the mountain during the ongoing spring expedition season.

The Nepali government had assigned the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC) to manage the climbing route through the Khumbu Icefall from Everest Base Camp to Camp II. The Expedition Operators Association Nepal (EOA-Nepal) was entrusted with fixing ropes above Camp II to the summit.

They deployed icefall doctors and mountain guides to fix the rope on the route to the summit of Mt. Everest.

Icefall doctors are a specialised team of highly experienced Nepali Sherpas responsible for creating and maintaining the, often dangerous, route through the Khumbu Icefall on Mount Everest.

They are not medical doctors, but are nicknamed "doctors" because they "heal" the route, fixing ladders and ropes to ensure climbers safely navigate the unstable glacier, preventing fatal accidents.

In a press release, the Department of Tourism said the task was completed through coordination among various agencies despite geographical challenges, seasonal weather variations, and operational risks in the high Himalayas.

The Department said eight icefall doctors and 11 climbing guides participated in the operation. Among those who reached summit include: Mingma Dorchi Sherpa, Pasang Tashi Sherpa, Lopsang Bhutia, Ming Nurbu Sherpa, Chhomba Tenji Sherpa, Guru Bhote, Pam Dorjee Sherpa, Mingma Tenje Sherpa, Ming Temba Sherpa, Dendi Sherpa and Pasang Nurbu Sherpa, according to the department.

Spring is considered the main Everest climbing season, attracting hundreds of climbers and support staff to Nepal each year. By Friday, as many as 492 mountaineers received climbing permits for Mt. Everest, which is the record high for the spring season, according to the tourism department.

--IANS

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