1057 personnel awarded gallantry, service medals on I-Day 2026

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) A total of 1,057 personnel from Police, Fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence, and Correctional Services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday.

According to the ministry, the honours include 301 Medals for Gallantry, 92 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service and 664 Medals for Meritorious Service.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the Medal for Gallantry (GM) is awarded for a “conspicuous act of gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals,” while taking into account the risks incurred in relation to the duties and obligations of the officer concerned.

Of the 301 Gallantry Medals, 272 have been awarded to police personnel, while 29 Fire Service personnel have received the honour.

A significant number of the gallantry awardees served in areas affected by security challenges. According to the ministry, 197 personnel from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 51 from the Jammu and Kashmir region, 12 from the North-East and 41 personnel from other regions have been recognised for their gallant actions.

The ministry also announced 92 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM).

“The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for special distinguished record in service,” the ministry said.

Of the 92 PSM awards, 83 have gone to Police Service personnel, four to Fire Service personnel, three to Civil Defence and Home Guard personnel, and two to Correctional Service personnel.

In addition, 664 personnel have been awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

The ministry said the Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for “valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.”

Of the total 664 MSM recipients, 606 are from the Police Service, 28 from the Fire Service, 18 from Civil Defence and Home Guard Service, and 12 from Correctional Services.

Overall, the Police Service accounted for the largest share of the service medals announced this year.

The ministry has also released separate lists containing the names of recipients of the Gallantry Medals, President’s Medals for Distinguished Service and Medals for Meritorious Service, along with state-wise and force-wise lists of awardees.

The medals recognise personnel for acts of bravery, distinguished service and sustained commitment to duty across policing, firefighting, civil defence, home guards and correctional services ahead of the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

--IANS

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