Zoe Saldana expresses discontent with 'political questions' being asked only to marginalised groups

Los Angeles, Aug 12 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana has expressed her displeasure with regards to the political questions that are thrown at her.

The actress has shared that she is tired of fielding political questions which are only being asked to actors of colour and women.

The actress, 48, recently attended the Locarno Film Festival, and opened up about her "incredibly limited and frustrating" practice of people calling on those in marginalised groups to offer answers for problems of inclusivity in Hollywood.

Speaking at the film fest, she said, "One thing that’s incredibly limiting, and frustrating, is when I’m the only person of colour or the only woman on stage, and that happens quite a lot for women and for people of colour. And I wait for my turn to be asked a question about my craft, and I’m asked the political question, 'What do you think we need to do to make films more inclusive?' I'm sorry, you don’t ask the only person that comes from the marginalised community”.

“You ask the other 80 of them that are part of the gatekeepers, and you ask them if they know the answer because I think that we’re making people of colour work double to be in a room”, she added.

The actress didn’t share any specific examples of press tours where she was asked more political questions than her co-stars.

However, moments after winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2025, she was asked about the movie Emilia Perez being "really hurtful for us Mexicans".

She had apologised for causing the hurt to Mexicans but also maintained that she doesn’t share the opinion about the film being hurtful to the Mexicans.

--IANS

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