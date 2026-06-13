Zoe Kravitz doesn’t consider herself cool, disagrees with people’s perception of her

Los Angeles, June 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zoe Kravitz doesn’t agree with people’s perception of her being a cool person. The actress has said that she is unable to understand why people think she is "cool".

The 37-year-old actress often wins praise for her effortless sense of style and she's always baffled that the impression people have of her is very different to who she really is, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told ‘Vogue’ magazine, “The word ‘cool’ gets thrown around a lot. It’s something that is written about me or it’s what people, when they get to know me, tell me that they thought I was going to be like”.

She further mentioned, “People might tell me, 'Oh, wow, I was intimidated when I first met you', and, 'I thought you were going to be like this’. And to me, it’s really surprising because it feels far away from who I am”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress, who is rumoured to be engaged to Harry Styles, is "hyper-aware" of her own mortality and for now feels grateful that she has no health problems.

She said, “I think that I’m hyper-aware of the fact that I’m going to die one day. The other day, I was walking past this woman, she was very old and she was walking so slow. The fact that I can just walk up a flight of stairs with no problem is amazing. Someday I might not be able to”.

But Zoe wants to work on "elevating" herself so she doesn't struggle too much with changing perceptions of her as a woman as she gets older.

She said, “As women, so much of our value is about the way that we look. There is this complex relationship between being annoyed at the construction guys who are whistling at you. And I’ve talked to a lot of women about when that stops and what that feels like. There’s a version where it feels liberating and a version where you feel invisible”.

“I really want to get to that place where I am happy with who I am without that. I really want to work on elevating or evolving my inner self. If I spend all this time now mad that I don’t look the way I want to look, it’s like you’re wasting it. Whether you get Botox or not, you’re going to age. You’re going to look different in some way. If you don’t do the work internally to prepare yourself for the fact that life is going to happen to you, then that’s going to be the hardest part”, she added.

--IANS

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